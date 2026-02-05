MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reveals Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $2.53 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $2.75 million, or $0.17 per share, last year.

Excluding items, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.70 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.2% to $71.76 million from $63.37 million last year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.53 Mln. vs. $2.75 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.16 vs. $0.17 last year. -Revenue: $71.76 Mln vs. $63.37 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 75 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 1.45 To $ 1.60 Full year revenue guidance: $ 300 M To $ 310 M

