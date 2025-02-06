MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Financial Results and Updates Outlook

MasterCraft Boat Holdings reports Q2 2025 net sales of $63.4 million, down 29.4% year-over-year; outlook remains cautious.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, revealing net sales of $63.4 million, a decrease of 29.4% from the previous year. The decline in sales was attributed to planned reductions in production and lower dealer inventory levels. Income from continuing operations was $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, while adjusted net income was $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. The company's adjusted EBITDA fell to $3.5 million. On a positive note, MasterCraft has fully repaid its debt and reported $62.9 million in cash and investments with additional availability on its credit facility. CEO Brad Nelson expressed confidence in the company's performance despite economic challenges and noted promising early results from boat shows, particularly for their new XStar lineup. For the full fiscal year 2025, the company expects sales between $275 million and $295 million.

Potential Positives

Net cash and investments of $62.9 million, giving the company a solid financial footing.

Completion of dispositions of the Aviara brand and facility assets indicates a focus on core operations.

Encouraging early results for the new ultra-premium XStar lineup, suggesting potential for strong market demand moving forward.

Maintained a disciplined capital allocation approach, with plans to continue share repurchase programs for returning capital to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Net sales decreased by $26.4 million, or 29.4%, compared to the prior-year period, indicating a significant downturn in revenue.

Income from continuing operations dropped dramatically from $8.7 million to only $0.4 million, reflecting a serious decline in profitability.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased by $9.4 million from the prior-year period, falling from $12.9 million to $3.5 million, highlighting a significant reduction in operational performance.

FAQ

What are MasterCraft's financial results for fiscal Q2 2025?

MasterCraft reported net sales of $63.4 million, down 29.4% year-over-year, with adjusted net income at $1.7 million.

How has production affected MasterCraft's sales?

The planned decrease in production led to significantly lower dealer inventory levels, contributing to the drop in net sales.

What is MasterCraft's adjusted EBITDA for this period?

MasterCraft's adjusted EBITDA for fiscal Q2 2025 was $3.5 million, down from $12.9 million in the prior-year period.

What is MasterCraft's outlook for the fiscal year 2025?

The company expects consolidated net sales between $275 million and $295 million, with adjusted EBITDA between $19 million and $24 million.

When will MasterCraft hold its conference call for Q2 results?

The conference call is scheduled for February 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST, available via webcast on the investor section of their website.

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter ended December 29, 2024.





The overview, commentary, and results provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which exclude our former Aviara segment.







Overview:









Net sales for the second quarter were $63.4 million, down $26.4 million, or 29.4%, from the comparable prior-year period



Planned decrease in production contributed to significantly lower dealer inventory levels compared to the prior-year



Income from continuing operations was $0.4 million, or $0.03 per diluted share



Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.7 million, or $0.10 per diluted share



Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.5 million, down $9.4 million from the comparable prior-year period



All debt amounts have been repaid, leaving $62.9 million of cash and investments, with $100 million of availability on the revolving credit facility



The dispositions of the Aviara brand and facility assets have been completed







Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our business executed well during our fiscal second quarter by delivering results above expectations despite macroeconomic and retail environment headwinds. Early boat show season results have been encouraging, especially with strong demand for our new ultra-premium XStar lineup which has provided positive momentum as we near the summer selling season.”





Nelson continued, “We maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation. During the quarter, we generated $13.9 million of cash flow from continuing operations despite low cycle production volumes. Our strong balance sheet provides us with the financial flexibility to pursue our strategic growth initiatives while we continue to return capital to shareholders through our share repurchase program.”







Second Quarter Results







For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $63.4 million, down $26.4 million from the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to planned lower unit volumes, leading to lower dealer inventory levels, and unfavorable model mix.





Gross margin percentage declined 610 basis points during the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year period. Lower margins were the result of unfavorable model mix and lower cost absorption due to the decreased production volume.





Income from continuing operations was $0.4 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $8.7 million in the prior-year period. Diluted income from continuing operations per share was $0.03, compared to $0.51 for the second quarter of fiscal 2024.





Adjusted Net income was $1.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, or $0.10 per diluted share, compared to $9.5 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.





Adjusted EBITDA was $3.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $12.9 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.6% for the second quarter, down from 14.4% for the prior-year period.





See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, which we refer to collectively as the “Non-GAAP Measures”, to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.







Outlook







Concluded Nelson, “We are narrowing our full year guidance as a result of our second quarter outperformance and added confidence in our production plans from the encouraging XStar launch. We are planning for a range of industry and macroeconomic scenarios while implications of trade uncertainties on the broader economy remains largely unknown. With a strong balance sheet and cash flow generation, we maintain the financial flexibility to pursue our key growth initiatives while we continue to repurchase shares. As we move beyond inventory rebalancing, we are highly focused on positioning the business to capitalize on the upcoming market recovery.”





The Company’s outlook is as follows:







For full year fiscal 2025, we now expect consolidated net sales to be between $275 million and $295 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $19 million and $24 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share between $0.64 and $0.86. We continue to expect capital expenditures to be approximately $12 million for the year.



For fiscal third quarter 2025, consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $75 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $5 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of approximately $0.17.









Conference Call and Webcast Information







MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss fiscal second quarter 2025 results today, February 6, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company’s website,



Investors.MasterCraft.com



, by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at



this link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.







About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.







Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: Investors.MasterCraft.com, www.MasterCraft.com, www.CrestPontoonBoats.com, and www.BalisePontoonBoats.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words and phrases as “believes,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and include statements in this press release concerning the resilience of our business model, our intention to drive value and accelerate growth, the sale of our Merritt Island facility, and our financial outlook.





Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: changes in interest rates, general economic conditions, changes in trade priorities, policies and regulations (particularly as a result of the 2024 U.S. election), including the potential for increases or changes in duties, current and potentially new tariffs and quotas, demand for our products, persistent inflationary pressures, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our ability to maintain a reliable network of dealers, our ability to cooperate with our strategic partners, elevated inventories resulting in increased costs for dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our fixed cost base, the successful introduction of our new products, the success of our strategic divestments, geopolitical conflicts, and financial institution disruptions. These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 30, 2024, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this press release.





Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue or cause our views to change, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.







Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the consolidated statements of operations. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.











Results of Operations for the Three and Six Months Ended December 29, 2024





















MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended





















Six Months Ended

































December





29,













2024





























December





31,













2023





























December





29,













2024

































December





31,













2023



































































































































Net sales









$





63,368













$





89,750













$





128,727













$





184,055













Cost of sales













52,476

















68,812

















106,037

















140,642













Gross profit













10,892

















20,938

















22,690

















43,413













Operating expenses:

























































Selling and marketing













2,824

















2,500

















5,698

















5,584













General and administrative













7,432

















7,225

















14,902

















15,601













Amortization of other intangible assets













450

















450

















900

















912













Total operating expenses













10,706

















10,175

















21,500

















22,097













Operating income













186

















10,763

















1,190

















21,316













Other income (expense):

























































Interest expense













(182





)













(854





)













(1,169





)













(1,732





)









Interest income













697

















1,415

















1,889

















2,766













Income before income tax expense













701

















11,324

















1,910

















22,350













Income tax expense













275

















2,644

















468

















5,139













Income from continuing operations













426

















8,680

















1,442

















17,211













Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax













2,322

















(2,794





)













(3,839





)













(5,130





)









Net income (loss)









$





2,748













$





5,886













$





(2,397





)









$





12,081









































































Income (loss) per share

























































Basic

























































Continuing operations









$





0.03













$





0.51













$





0.09













$





1.01













Discontinued operations













0.14

















(0.16





)













(0.24





)













(0.30





)









Net income (loss)









$





0.17













$





0.35













$





(0.15





)









$





0.71





































































Diluted

























































Continuing operations









$





0.03













$





0.51













$





0.09













$





1.00













Discontinued operations













0.14

















(0.17





)













(0.24





)













(0.30





)









Net income (loss)









$





0.17













$





0.34













$





(0.15





)









$





0.70





































































Weighted average shares used for computation of:

























































Basic earnings per share













16,454,776

















17,010,116

















16,499,858

















17,083,204













Diluted earnings per share













16,543,502

















17,091,633

















16,499,858

















17,158,124











































































































MASTERCRAFT BOAT HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS











(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)























December





29,













2024

































June





30,













2024





































































ASSETS



































CURRENT ASSETS:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





34,314













$





7,394













Short-term investments













28,548

















78,846













Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $150 and $101, respectively













5,290

















11,455













Income tax receivable













2,035

















499













Inventories, net













36,988

















36,972













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













4,554

















8,686













Current assets associated with discontinued operations













—

















11,222













Total current assets













111,729

















155,074













Property, plant and equipment, net













52,841

















52,314













Goodwill













28,493

















28,493













Other intangible assets, net













32,750

















33,650













Deferred income taxes













17,265

















18,584













Other long-term assets













7,037

















8,189













Non-current assets associated with discontinued operations













—

















21,680













Total assets









$





250,115













$





317,984















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



































CURRENT LIABILITIES:

































Accounts payable









$





8,443













$





10,431













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













52,176

















55,068













Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs













—

















4,374













Current liabilities associated with discontinued operations













—

















8,063













Total current liabilities













60,619

















77,936













Long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs













—

















44,887













Unrecognized tax positions













8,625

















8,549













Other long-term liabilities













2,365

















2,551













Long-term liabilities associated with discontinued operations













—

















182













Total liabilities













71,609

















134,105















COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES





































EQUITY:



































Common stock, $.01 par value per share — authorized, 100,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding, 16,773,544 shares at December 29, 2024 and 16,759,109 shares at June 30, 2024













167

















167













Additional paid-in capital













56,916

















59,892













Retained earnings

















121,223

















123,620













MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. equity

















178,306

















183,679













Noncontrolling interest

















200

















200













Total equity

















178,506

















183,879













Total liabilities and equity









$





250,115













$





317,984

































Supplemental Operating Data









The following table presents certain supplemental operating data for the periods indicated:



















Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















December





29,













2024





























December





31,













2023

















































December





29,













2024





























December





31,













2023









































































































Change













































Change



















(Dollars in thousands)









Unit sales volume:

























































































MasterCraft













400

















491

















(18.5





)





%













774

















985

















(21.4





)





%









Pontoon













153

















365

















(58.1





)





%













330

















727

















(54.6





)





%









Consolidated













553

















856

















(35.4





)





%













1,104

















1,712

















(35.5





)





%









Net sales:

























































































MasterCraft









$





55,097













$





72,699

















(24.2





)





%









$





110,630













$





148,535

















(25.5





)





%









Pontoon













8,271

















17,051

















(51.5





)





%













18,097

















35,520

















(49.1





)





%









Consolidated









$





63,368













$





89,750

















(29.4





)





%









$





128,727













$





184,055

















(30.1





)





%









Net sales per unit:

























































































MasterCraft









$





138













$





148

















(6.8





)





%









$





143













$





151

















(5.3





)





%









Pontoon













54

















47

















14.9









%













55

















49

















12.2









%









Consolidated













115

















105

















9.5









%













117

















108

















8.3









%









Gross margin













17.2





%













23.3





%









(610) bps













17.6





%













23.6





%













(600) bps





































































































Non-GAAP Measures









EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, EBITDA margin, and Adjusted EBITDA margin





We define EBITDA as income from continuing operations, before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations. For the periods presented herein, the adjustments include share-based compensation, and CEO transition and organizational realignment costs. We define EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin as EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, respectively, each expressed as a percentage of Net sales.





Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share





We define Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share as income from continuing operations, adjusted to eliminate certain non-cash charges or other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. For the periods presented herein, these adjustments include other intangible asset amortization, share-based compensation, and CEO transition and organizational realignment costs.





The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of net income or operating income as determined under GAAP. The Non-GAAP Measures are not measures of performance in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, net income per share, or operating cash flows determined in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of cash flow. We believe that the inclusion of the Non-GAAP Measures is appropriate to provide additional information to investors because securities analysts and investors use the Non-GAAP Measures to assess our operating performance across periods on a consistent basis and to evaluate the relative risk of an investment in our securities. We use Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share to facilitate a comparison of our operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period that, when viewed in combination with our results prepared in accordance with GAAP, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than does GAAP measures alone. We believe Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income per share assists our board of directors, management, investors, and other users of the financial statements in comparing our net income on a consistent basis from period to period because it removes certain non-cash items and other items that we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations and reflecting income tax expense on adjusted net income before income taxes at our estimated annual effective tax rate. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are:







Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future and the Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;



The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;



The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;



Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect our tax expense or any cash requirements to pay income taxes;



Certain Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest payments on our indebtedness; and



The Non-GAAP Measures do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we do not consider to be indicative of our core and/or ongoing operations, but may nonetheless have a material impact on our results of operations.







In addition, because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of the Non-GAAP Measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, including companies in our industry.





We do not provide forward-looking guidance for certain financial measures on a GAAP basis because we are unable to predict certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. These items may include acquisition-related costs, litigation charges or settlements, impairment charges, and certain other unusual adjustments.





The following table presents a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, and income from continuing operations margin to EBITDA margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin (each expressed as a percentage of net sales) for the periods indicated:









(Dollars in thousands)











Three Months Ended













Six Months Ended





















December





29,













2024





























% of





Net













sales

























December





31,













2023





























% of





Net













sales





















December





29,













2024





























% of





Net













sales

























December





31,













2023





























% of





Net













sales









































































































Income from continuing operations











$





426













0.7%









$





8,680













9.7%









$





1,442













1.1%









$





17,211













9.4%









Income tax expense













275

























2,644

























468

























5,139





















Interest expense













182

























854

























1,169

























1,732





















Interest income













(697





)





















(1,415





)





















(1,889





)





















(2,766





)

















Depreciation and amortization













2,382

























2,098

























4,456

























4,207























EBITDA



















2,568













4.1%













12,861













14.3%













5,646













4.4%













25,523













13.9%









Share-based compensation













844

























63

























1,274

























973





















CEO transition and organizational realignment costs



(a)















114

























—

























448

























436























Adjusted EBITDA















$





3,526













5.6%









$





12,924













14.4%









$





7,368













5.7%









$





26,932













14.6%

















The following table sets forth a reconciliation of income from continuing operations as determined in accordance with GAAP to Adjusted Net Income for the periods indicated:









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







Three Months Ended





















Six Months Ended

























December 29,













2024

































December 31,













2023





























December 29,













2024

































December 31,













2023

















































































Income from continuing operations







$





426













$





8,680













$





1,442













$





17,211













Income tax expense









275

















2,644

















468

















5,139













Amortization of acquisition intangibles









450

















450

















900

















912













Share-based compensation









844

















63

















1,274

















973













CEO transition and organizational realignment costs



(a)











114

















—

















448

















436













Adjusted Net Income before income taxes









2,109

















11,837

















4,532

















24,671













Adjusted income tax expense



(b)











422

















2,368

















906

















4,934















Adjusted Net Income







$





1,687













$





9,469













$





3,626













$





19,737





































































Adjusted net income per common share





















































Basic





$





0.10













$





0.56













$





0.22













$





1.16













Diluted





$





0.10













$





0.55













$





0.22













$





1.15













Weighted average shares used for the computation of



(c)



:





















































Basic Adjusted net income per share









16,454,776

















17,010,116

















16,499,858

















17,083,204













Diluted Adjusted net income per share









16,543,502

















17,091,633

















16,499,858

















17,158,124

















































































The following table presents the reconciliation of income from continuing operations per diluted share to Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for the periods indicated:















Three Months Ended





















Six Months Ended

























December 29,













2024

































December 31,













2023





























December 29,













2024

































December 31,













2023

















































































Income from continuing operations per diluted share







$





0.03













$





0.51













$





0.09













$





1.00













Impact of adjustments:





















































Income tax expense









0.02

















0.16

















0.03

















0.30













Amortization of acquisition intangibles









0.03

















0.03

















0.06

















0.05













Share-based compensation









0.05

















—

















0.08

















0.06













CEO transition and organizational realignment costs



(a)











—

















—

















0.03

















0.03













Adjusted Net Income per diluted share before income taxes









0.13

















0.70

















0.29

















1.44













Impact of adjusted income tax expense on net income per diluted share before income taxes



(b)











(0.03





)













(0.15





)













(0.07





)













(0.29





)











Adjusted Net Income per diluted share







$





0.10













$





0.55













$





0.22













$





1.15

































(a)









Represents amounts paid for legal fees and recruiting costs associated with the CEO transition, as well as non-recurring severance costs incurred as part of the Company's strategic organizational realignment undertaken in connection with the transition.









(b)









For fiscal 2025 and 2024, income tax expense reflects an income tax rate of 20.0% for each period presented.









(c)









Represents the Weighted Average Shares used for the computation of Basic and Diluted earnings per share as presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations to calculate Adjusted Net Income per diluted share for all periods presented herein.











Investor Contact:







MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.





John Zelenak





Manager of Treasury & Investor Relations





Email: investorrelations@mastercraft.com



