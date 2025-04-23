MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. to Host Live Webcast for Fiscal Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call on May 7, 2025

MasterCraft Boat Holdings will webcast its Q3 2025earnings callon May 7 at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

$MCFT Insider Trading Activity

$MCFT insiders have traded $MCFT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 3 purchases buying 189,945 shares for an estimated $3,543,948 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. FUND, L.P. FORAGER has made 3 purchases buying 27,246 shares for an estimated $422,993 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRADLEY M. NELSON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $83,600

$MCFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $MCFT stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



VONORE, Tenn., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) (the “Company”) will host a live webcast of its fiscal third quarter 2025earnings conference callon Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, Tim Oxley, Chief Financial Officer, and Scott Kent, Vice President of Finance and Incoming Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results. The Company will issue a pre-market earnings release prior to the call on May 7, 2025.





Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company’s website,



Investors.MasterCraft.com



, on the day of the conference call by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at



this link



. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.







About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.







Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit:



Investors.MasterCraft.com



,



www.MasterCraft.com



,



www.CrestPontoonBoats.com



, and



www.BalisePontoonBoats.com



.







Investor Contact:







MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.





John Zelenak





Manager of Treasury & Investor Relations





Email:



investorrelations@MasterCraft.com





