MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN Earnings Results: $MCFT Reports Quarterly Earnings

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN ($MCFT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates of -$0.00 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $63,370,000, beating estimates of $62,000,700 by $1,369,300.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN Insider Trading Activity

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN insiders have traded $MCFT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 3 purchases buying 189,945 shares for an estimated $3,543,948 and 0 sales.

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

