MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN Earnings Results: $MCFT Reports Quarterly Earnings

MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN ($MCFT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates of -$0.00 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $63,370,000, beating estimates of $62,000,700 by $1,369,300.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $MCFT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN Insider Trading Activity
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN insiders have traded $MCFT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 3 purchases buying 189,945 shares for an estimated $3,543,948 and 0 sales.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of MASTERCRAFT BOAT HLDNGS IN stock to their portfolio, and 58 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DIVISAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 227,331 shares (+41.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,139,697
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 178,452 shares (-92.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,249,610
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 174,976 shares (-36.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,186,312
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 114,742 shares (-58.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,089,451
- EMPOWERED FUNDS, LLC removed 110,373 shares (-57.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,104,813
- GLOBEFLEX CAPITAL L P removed 100,161 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,823,931
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 79,212 shares (+6.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,442,450
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.