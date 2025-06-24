MasterCraft Boat Company Returns as Sponsor for 2025 American Century Championship with Exciting Activations and Philanthropic Initiatives

MasterCraft Boat Company sponsors the 2025 American Century Championship, featuring premium boats, prizes, and philanthropic initiatives.

MasterCraft Boat Company, a leader in the towboat industry, has announced its return as an official sponsor of the 2025 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe starting July 9. Continuing its six-year sponsorship, MasterCraft will feature its premium boats, including the newly redesigned XStar 23 and XStar 25 models, and engage in various activities such as offering a $300,000 hole-in-one prize for a new X24 towboat, and hosting a national sweepstakes for an exclusive ACC experience. The company’s philanthropic initiative, Surf to Save Lives, will support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, with participants logging ride minutes to contribute to a $75,000 donation. Attendees can also experience MasterCraft's boats firsthand at a VIP demo day and a women’s clinic to empower female boaters. This collaboration not only highlights MasterCraft's brand but also emphasizes its commitment to community and charitable causes.

MasterCraft Boat Company has reaffirmed its brand presence and commitment to community by returning as an official sponsor of the prestigious 2025 American Century Championship, which can enhance brand visibility among customers and fans.

The company is showcasing its premium towboat lineup, including new flagship models XStar 23 and XStar 25, which could drive interest and sales in its latest offerings.

The philanthropic initiative "Surf to Save Lives," which partners with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, reinforces MasterCraft’s commitment to social responsibility and community support, potentially positively impacting brand perception among consumers.

The participation in a national sweepstakes and the offer of high-stakes prize activities, like a $300,000 hole-in-one prize, could attract significant attention and engagement from the audience, boosting brand interaction and loyalty.

Engaging in a high-cost sponsorship and activations could strain financial resources, particularly if the expected return on investment does not materialize.

The focus on promotional events may divert attention from core business operations, risking potential losses in other areas.

Increased scrutiny from competitors and the market regarding the effectiveness of their sponsorship strategy could pose reputational risks if results are underwhelming.

What is the American Century Championship sponsored by MasterCraft?

The American Century Championship is a celebrity golf tournament held in Lake Tahoe, officially sponsored by MasterCraft Boat Company.

What new boats will MasterCraft showcase at the ACC?

MasterCraft will showcase the redesigned flagship models, XStar 23 and XStar 25, along with other premium towboats.

What is the Surf to Save Lives initiative?

Surf to Save Lives is MasterCraft's philanthropic initiative supporting St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by logging minutes on the water.

How can fans enter the Travis Mathew x Callaway x MasterCraft Sweepstakes?

Fans can enter the sweepstakes from June 30 to July 20 for a chance to win an ultimate ACC experience and prizes.

When will MasterCraft host on-water activations in Tahoe?

On-water activations occur on July 14 and July 15, featuring a VIP demo day and a women's clinic called Let Her Rip.

VONORE, Tenn., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MasterCraft Boat Company



, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, is proud to return as an official sponsor of the 2025 American Century Championship (ACC) in Lake Tahoe, beginning July 9. Building on its six years of sponsorship, MasterCraft will showcase its premium towboat lineup – including the recently redesigned flagship models, XStar 23 and XStar 25 while leading several high-impact activations including a $300,000 hole-in-one prize, a national sweepstakes with Travis Mathew, Ogio and Callaway, and the return of Surf to Save Lives in support of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.





“We’re proud to return to the American Century Championship and celebrate performance, purpose, and shared passions,” said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing at MasterCraft. “It’s always an incredible week – connecting with fans and participants, supporting a great cause, and bringing our brand to life both on the course and on the water.”





From headturning prize moments to waves that make a difference, MasterCraft’s presence will leave an impression both on the course and on the water. The full lineup of MasterCraft’s on-site activations is outlined below:















A Hole-in-One Like No Other: Win the 2024 MasterCraft X24



















Set on Hole 12, the 135-yard par-3 challenge ups the ante with a spectacular prize: a fully loaded 2024 MasterCraft X24, valued at over $300,000.









This X24 is a wave-making machine, equipped with the Ilmor Supercharged 6.2L engine, underwater lights, cockpit heater, stern thruster, wireless phone chargers, and saltwater-ready tech. It also features hand-stitched CoolFeel upholstery, seamless smartphone integration, and best-in-class surf and wake performance.











"This boat isn’t just a prize—it’s a statement. One swing. One X24. One unforgettable win,"



said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing at MasterCraft.









For more information on the X24 model visit





HERE











*





Select features will differ from giveaway model





























Travis Mathew x Callaway x MasterCraft Sweepstakes



















From June 30 to July 20, fans can enter the Travis Mathew x Callaway x MasterCraft Sweepstakes for a chance to win the ultimate 2026 ACC experience:









Bonus entries are awarded for following Travis Mathew, Callaway, and MasterCraft on Instagram.



























Surf to Save Lives: Every Ride Counts



















MasterCraft’s philanthropic initiative, Surf to Save Lives, returns in partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Throughout ACC, celebrities and athletes can log minutes riding behind MasterCraft boats—each tracked minute contributing to the brand’s $75,000 donation commitment.









Childhood cancer survivor and MasterCraft athlete Alexa Score will be on site to lead demos and support participants in raising awareness and funds for families fighting childhood cancer.











“The energy around this event is incredible—but what makes it truly special is our chance to use that momentum to give back,”



said Krista Schipner, Vice President of Marketing at MasterCraft.



“From hole-in-one dreams to on-water fundraising, this is what performance with purpose looks like.”











More on the initiative:





Surf to Save Lives































Premium Boats & Bold Partnerships on Display



















Attendees can visit MasterCraft at Hole 17, where the all-new XStar 23 and XStar 25 will be on display alongside a Chevrolet Silverado, showcasing the shared performance DNA behind the MasterCraft x General Motors relationship.









Both XStar models feature the industry-first Z100 tower, MAAX Audio for immersive sound, and MasterCraft’s signature SurfStar system. The booth will also offer opportunities to learn more about the technology, craftsmanship, and engineering that powers the brand.











“Whether it’s pulling a world-class athlete or pulling up to Hole 17 in style—MasterCraft delivers performance and style with an abundance of attitude,”



added Schipner.









More on the GM partnership:





MasterCraft x GM































On the Water, After the Course



















Following ACC, MasterCraft will extend its presence with two on-water activations on the shores of Tahoe:











Monday, July 14



– MasterCraft will host a Rule the Water VIP Demo Day at Lakeside Marina, part of its 60-stop nationwide tour. Attendees can experience the latest MasterCraft lineup firsthand, including exclusive rides, product walk-throughs, and one-on-one time with the team.



– MasterCraft will host a Rule the Water VIP Demo Day at Lakeside Marina, part of its 60-stop nationwide tour. Attendees can experience the latest MasterCraft lineup firsthand, including exclusive rides, product walk-throughs, and one-on-one time with the team.





Tuesday, July 15



– The brand will hold its signature Let Her Rip women’s clinic, designed to empower girls and women to feel confident behind the wheel and behind the boat. With coaching from Alexa Score, demos, and a supportive environment, it’s all about building skills—and confidence—on the water.





For inquiries and to reserve a spot for the Tahoe Let Her Rip or Rule the Water day, contact: Lucas at





lucas@cal-custom.com

























To get more details about MasterCraft and the exciting upcoming activations, visit



MasterCraft.com



and follow along on



Instagram



,



YouTube



,



X



and



Facebook



.









About MasterCraft:









MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.









About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:









Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit



Investors.MasterCraft.com



,



MasterCraft.com



,



CrestPontoonBoats.com



, and



BalisePontoonBoats.com







Media Contact:





The Brand Amp







MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com





