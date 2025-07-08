MasterCraft Boat Company Partners with Rinker's Boat World as New Authorized Dealer in Houston

MasterCraft Boat Company partners with Rinker's Boat World to enhance access to premium towboats in Houston.

MasterCraft Boat Company, a leading manufacturer of premium towboats, has announced that Rinker's Boat World will be its newest authorized dealer in the Houston area, enhancing customer access to MasterCraft's high-quality boats. Rinker's Boat World, established in 1978, is recognized for its strong commitment to quality and customer service, aligning with MasterCraft's values. The partnership aims to provide Houston-area customers with comprehensive support, including on-water demonstrations of MasterCraft’s lineup of boats. Both companies express excitement about the collaboration, emphasizing the opportunity to deliver exceptional boating experiences to local families. This initiative is part of MasterCraft's broader strategy to expand its dealer network in key markets, ensuring more customers can enjoy their premium products and services.

MasterCraft Boat Company expands its dealer network by adding Rinker's Boat World, improving accessibility for customers in the thriving Houston boating market.

The partnership with Rinker's Boat World enhances customer experience through on-water demos, comprehensive support, and trusted service, aligning with MasterCraft's commitment to quality.

Rinker's Boat World has a long-standing reputation in the Houston area, which may positively influence brand trust and sales for MasterCraft.

This strategic alliance is part of MasterCraft’s broader growth strategy, aimed at increasing its market presence in high-demand regions for recreational boating.

What is MasterCraft Boat Company's newest partnership?

MasterCraft has partnered with Rinker's Boat World as their newest authorized dealer in Houston, Texas.

How long has Rinker's Boat World been serving Houston?

Rinker's Boat World has been serving the Houston area since 1978, specializing in boating and watersports.

What products will Rinker's Boat World offer?

Rinker's Boat World will offer MasterCraft’s complete line of world-class towboats, along with in-person demos and service.

Why is the Houston area significant for boating?

The Houston area is a booming hub for boating and watersports along the Gulf Coast, attracting many enthusiasts.

How can customers learn more about MasterCraft and Rinker's Boat World?

Customers can visit RinkersBoatWorld.com for details on demos and MasterCraft.com for more information about the brand.

VONORE, Tenn., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MasterCraft Boat Company



, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand in the world, proudly announces



Rinker's Boat World



as the newest authorized MasterCraft dealer who has been serving the



Houston, Texas area since 1978



—a booming hub for boating and watersports along the Gulf Coast. This strategic partnership will ensure that Houston-area customers have direct access to MasterCraft’s unmatched performance, cutting-edge technology, and nearly 60 years of premium boat-building excellence.





Rinker's Boat World shares MasterCraft’s deep-rooted commitment to quality, performance, and delivering best-in-class customer experiences. As a full-service dealership on the water, Rinker's Boat World will offer MasterCraft’s complete line of world-class towboats—backed by in-person on-water demos, comprehensive support, and trusted service—guaranteeing every customer the ultimate experience on the water.





“We’re thrilled to welcome Rinker's Boat World to the MasterCraft family,” said



Greg Miller



, VP of Global Sales at MasterCraft Boat Company. “Their strong reputation, passion for watersports, and dedication to serving the Houston community make them an ideal partner. We look forward to creating more unforgettable boating moments for families in the Houston area.”





The leadership team at Rinker's Boat World shares this excitement and looks forward to introducing local customers to MasterCraft’s iconic craftsmanship and performance legacy.





“We are honored and excited to partner with MasterCraft and bring their industry-leading boats to Houston,” said



Chris Rinker



, Owner of Rinker's Boat World. “MasterCraft sets the bar for innovation and quality in the towboat world, and we’re excited to help more boaters discover what makes this brand so special—with hands-on demos, local expertise, and exceptional customer care.”





This latest partnership is part of MasterCraft’s continued efforts to grow its dealer network in high-demand regions, giving more customers access to top-tier towboats and superior service—wherever their on-water adventures begin.





For more information on Rinker's Boat World and to schedule an on-water demo, visit



www.RinkersBoatWorld.com



. To learn more about MasterCraft, visit



MasterCraft.com



and follow along on



Instagram



,



YouTube



,



X



and



Facebook



.









About MasterCraft:









MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.









About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:









Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit



Investors.MasterCraft.com



,



MasterCraft.com



,



CrestPontoonBoats.com



, and



BalisePontoonBoats.com







Media Contact:





The Brand Amp







MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.