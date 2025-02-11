MasterCraft Boat Company Partners with Action Water Sports to Enhance Dallas-Fort Worth Dealership Network

MasterCraft Boat Company partners with Action Water Sports as an authorized dealer in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

MasterCraft Boat Company has announced a new partnership with Action Water Sports, which will become the latest authorized MasterCraft dealer in the Dallas-Fort Worth market, the largest towboat market in the U.S. This collaboration aims to provide local boating enthusiasts access to MasterCraft's top-quality boats, known for their performance and craftsmanship. Action Water Sports will offer the full lineup of MasterCraft boats, along with on-water demos and customer support, enhancing the boating experience for customers in the region. Both companies express excitement over the partnership, highlighting their commitment to quality and exceptional customer service. MasterCraft continues to expand its dealer network to strengthen its position as the leading towboat brand.

Potential Positives

MasterCraft Boat Company strengthens its market presence by partnering with Action Water Sports, a new authorized dealer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which is the largest towboat market in the U.S.

This partnership enhances customer access to MasterCraft's premium boats and superior customer service, thereby improving the overall customer experience.

Action Water Sports will offer a full lineup of MasterCraft boats, including on-water demos, showcasing the brand's industry-leading performance and technology.

The collaboration aligns with MasterCraft's commitment to quality and innovation, further solidifying its position as a leading brand in the recreational boating industry.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

Who is the new MasterCraft dealer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area?

Action Water Sports is the newest authorized MasterCraft dealer in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

What benefits does this partnership bring to local boaters?

This partnership provides local enthusiasts with access to MasterCraft's high-quality boats, exceptional service, and on-water demos.

How long has MasterCraft been in business?

MasterCraft was founded in 1968, boasting nearly 60 years of boat-building excellence.

What types of boats can customers expect to find?

Customers can expect to find MasterCraft's full lineup of boats, which is the most expansive in the industry.

How can customers schedule an on-water demo with Action Water Sports?

Customers can visit www.awsboatstx.com to schedule an on-water demo with Action Water Sports.

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MasterCraft Boat Company



, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the best-selling towboat brand, is proud to welcome Action Water Sports as the newest authorized MasterCraft dealer in the Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) market – the largest towboat market in the United States. This strategic partnership ensures that local boating and watersports enthusiasts will have access to MasterCraft’s industry-leading performance, technology, and craftsmanship with its nearly 60 years of boat-building excellence.





With a shared commitment to quality, performance, and delivering best-in-class customer experiences, Action Water Sports will provide Dallas-area boaters with an unmatched level of service. As a premier dealership, Action Water Sports will offer MasterCraft’s full lineup of boats—the most expansive in the industry—along with on-water demos and comprehensive service and support, ensuring every customer enjoys an unparalleled boating experience.





“We are thrilled to welcome Action Water Sports to the MasterCraft family,” said Greg Miller, VP of Global Sales at MasterCraft Boat Company. “Their passion for watersports and reputation for excellence and dedication to customer service, align perfectly with MasterCraft’s core values and make them the perfect partner to expand our presence in such a vital market. Together, we look forward to helping more families create lasting memories on the water in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.”





The team at Action Water Sports is equally excited to bring MasterCraft’s industry-leading innovation and legendary performance to the region.





“We couldn’t be more excited to represent MasterCraft in Dallas-Fort Worth,” said Lee Willams, Managing Partner of Action Water Sports, Texas. “MasterCraft is known for setting the standard in performance and progression, and we’re eager to introduce customers to the best boats in the industry through on-water demos and unmatched customer support.”





With this new partnership, MasterCraft continues to strengthen its position as the leading towboat brand by expanding its dealer network in key markets and ensuring customers have access to the highest quality boats and superior customer service to deliver the ultimate on-water experience everywhere.





For more information on Action Water Sports and to schedule an on-water demo, visit



www.awsboatstx.com



or for more information on MasterCraft, visit





MasterCraft.com





and follow along on





Instagram





,





YouTube





,





X





and





Facebook





.









About MasterCraft:









MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf, and luxury performance powerboats.









About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:









Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Balise. Through these three brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in two of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats and pontoon boats. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit





Investors.MasterCraft.com







,







www.MasterCraft.com





,





www.CrestPontoonBoats.com





, and





www.BalisePontoonBoats.com













Media Contact:









Mandie Albert





The Brand Amp





MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.