MasterCraft Boat Company Launches 2025 Rule the Water Demo Tour Featuring Award-Winning XStar Lineup

MasterCraft Boat Company announces 2025 Rule the Water Demo Tour featuring the new XStar lineup across 57 stops.

Quiver AI Summary

MasterCraft Boat Company has announced the launch of its Rule the Water Demo Tour, which will showcase the newly introduced XStar lineup. The XStar, recently awarded the NMMA Innovation Award at the Miami International Boat Show, represents a significant advancement in MasterCraft's flagship offerings, featuring luxurious design and advanced sound systems. The tour will cover 57 stops across key markets, allowing boating enthusiasts to experience the XStar and other MasterCraft models firsthand, with support from local dealerships. The tour aims to connect with both existing fans and new customers, highlighting the company's dedication to providing premium recreational powerboats. Interested attendees can find more details and register for events on the MasterCraft website.

Potential Positives

The launch of the all-new XStar lineup, which received the prestigious NMMA Innovation Award, reinforces MasterCraft's reputation as a leader in innovation in the boating industry.

The Rule the Water Demo Tour provides direct engagement with customers, allowing them to experience the new XStar models and promoting brand loyalty and awareness.

The partnership with Chevrolet Silverado for the tour highlights MasterCraft's strong marketing collaborations, potentially expanding its audience and customer base.

Offering a diverse lineup that accommodates various lifestyles positions MasterCraft favorably in the competitive boating market, appealing to a wider range of consumers.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What is the Rule the Water Demo Tour?

The Rule the Water Demo Tour is MasterCraft's event to showcase the new XStar lineup and other boats to enthusiasts across various locations.

When does the 2025 Rule the Water Tour start?

The 2025 Rule the Water Tour begins on April 12, 2025, with stops in cities like Austin and Orlando.

What boats are featured in the XStar lineup?

The XStar lineup includes 23-foot and all-new 25-foot models, emphasizing performance, luxury, and innovative design features.

How can I register for the Rule the Water Tour events?

You can register for the events and view the full stop list on the MasterCraft website at https://www.mastercraft.com/rule-the-water-tour/.

What recognition did the XStar receive?

The XStar was awarded the NMMA Innovation Award in the Towboat category at the Miami International Boat Show 2025.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$MCFT Insider Trading Activity

$MCFT insiders have traded $MCFT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCFT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC COLISEUM has made 3 purchases buying 189,945 shares for an estimated $3,543,948 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRADLEY M. NELSON (Chief Executive Officer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $83,600

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$MCFT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $MCFT stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



VONORE, Tenn., March 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





MasterCraft Boat Company





, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, is hitting the road once again with its highly anticipated Rule the Water Demo Tour. This year’s tour will highlight the groundbreaking all-new XStar lineup, which was launched earlier this year, and offer customers the exclusive opportunity to experience the pinnacle of on-water performance firsthand. Recently, the XStar was honored with the prestigious NMMA Innovation Award in the Towboat category at the Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), one of the nation’s most renowned marine events. This recognition reinforces MasterCraft’s position as a leader in innovation.





The 2025 XStar lineup marks a bold evolution of MasterCraft’s iconic flagship model, delivering unmatched attitude, luxury, and innovation in a 23-and all-new 25-foot offering. With cutting-edge features, including the all-new MasterCraft Aft Audio Experience (MAAX) - a revolutionary transom audio system equipped with six subwoofers, 10 interior cockpit speakers, four tower speakers, and six transom speakers, the XStar delivers an immersive sound experience like never before. The exclusive Z100 tower, which features power folding with dual switch stations for effortless adjustment from the helm or swim platform. The XStar lineup exudes sophistication, seamlessly merging comfort, functionality, and contemporary design, making it a true standout.





In partnership with Chevrolet Silverado, the Rule the Water Demo Tour will embark on a 57-stop journey across key markets, bringing the latest MasterCraft models directly to boating enthusiasts and families. As the brand with the largest lineup of boats in the industry, MasterCraft offers something for everyone, from the revolutionary new XStar models to the NXT, XT, and X-family lineups. Attendees will have the chance to test-drive the XStar lineup and explore MasterCraft’s full range of industry-leading boats, ensuring there is a perfect fit for every lifestyle.





Each stop on the tour will be hosted in collaboration with local MasterCraft dealerships, providing attendees with expert insights, hands-on demonstrations, and the chance to connect with fellow boating enthusiasts.





The first 20 stops for Rule the Water Tour are:













4/12 - Austin, TX













5/4 - Lebanon, TN

















4/12 - Orlando, FL













5/10 - Charlotte, NC

















4/13 - Dallas, TX













5/10 - Knoxville, TN

















4/19 - Miami, FL













5/10 - Cincinnati, OH

















4/19 - Albuquerque, NM













5/10 - Sacramento, CA

















4/19 - Mesa, AZ













5/16 - Kimberling City, MO

















4/26 - Riverside, CA













5/17 - Altoona, AL

















4/27 - Colbert, OK













5/17 - Indianapolis, IN

















5/3 - Hot Springs, AR













5/17 - Las Vegas, NV

















5/3 - Memphis, TN













5/17 - Atlanta, GA













“



The Rule the Water Tour is about bringing the MasterCraft experience straight to our consumers,



” said Krista Schipner, MasterCraft’s Vice President of Marketing. “



With the debut of the all-new XStar lineup alongside our full range of industry-leading boats, this year promises an unmatched on-water experience. Whether you’re a longtime MasterCraft owner or experiencing our boats for the first time, this is an incredible opportunity to see what sets MasterCraft apart



.”





To see the full Rule the Water Demo Tour stop list, get more details, and to register for an event near you, visit





https://www.mastercraft.com/rule-the-water-tour/





and follow along on





Instagram





,





YouTube





,





X





, and





Facebook





.









About MasterCraft:









MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.









About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:









Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit





Investors.MasterCraft.com





,





MasterCraft.com





,





CrestPontoonBoats.com





, and





BalisePontoonBoats.com









Media Contact:





Mandie Albert





The Brand Amp





MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.