MasterCraft Boat Company Expands Dealership with New Location in St. George, Utah

MasterCraft Boats expands its dealership in St. George, Utah, enhancing service access and customer experience for local boaters.

Full Release



VONORE, Tenn., April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



MasterCraft Boat Company



, a MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) subsidiary and the best-selling towboat brand, is proud to announce the expansion of MasterCraft Boats of Utah into St. George, Utah. This strategic move provides current MasterCraft customers with a more convenient service location, eliminating the need to travel to Salt Lake City, while also giving new and potential customers access to the brand's industry-leading performance, technology, and craftsmanship.





The expansion highlights MasterCraft Boats of Utah's dedication to delivering an elevated boating experience. With a thriving boating community and a climate that fosters year-round on-water enjoyment, St. George presents an ideal opportunity for MasterCraft to strengthen its presence and better serve enthusiasts in the region.





A trusted MasterCraft dealer since 1999, MasterCraft Boats of Utah was drawn to the brand's relentless innovation, superior customer experience, and unparalleled reputation. Over the past two decades, the dealership has earned multiple Dealer of the Year awards, Best Boat Show Display honors, and several CSI (Customer Satisfaction Index) awards. With a team boasting over 100 years of combined industry experience, they are committed to providing expert guidance, top-tier service, and a premium ownership experience.





In addition to boat sales, the new MasterCraft St. George location will offer comprehensive services, including maintenance and repairs, a pro shop, on-water demos, customer events, and boat storage. Staffed by industry leaders and MasterCraft experts, this location is poised to become a premier destination for boaters in southern Utah.





"MasterCraft Boats of Utah has been a trusted partner for decades, and their expansion into St. George is a testament to their commitment to delivering best-in-class service and expertise to the region," said Greg Miller, VP of Global Sales at MasterCraft. "Southern Utah's growing boating community is the perfect fit for MasterCraft, and we are excited to see more families and enthusiasts experience our industry-leading innovation and performance on the water."





To introduce MasterCraft to the local market, MasterCraft Boats of Utah plans to host grand opening celebrations both at the store and on the lake, featuring demo days throughout the summer and community meet-and-greets. A full digital advertising campaign, including email marketing, Google ads, and social media outreach, will drive awareness, while prominent signage visible from I-15 will further establish the St. George location as a go-to destination for boating enthusiasts.





"With a shared passion for watersports and a dedication to customer service, we are thrilled to expand our footprint in St. George," said Rusty Steele, General Manager of MasterCraft Boats of Utah. "Our customer base has always spanned the state, and with the growing market in southern Utah, this expansion allows us to better serve our customers while increasing MasterCraft's market share across the region."





With this expansion, MasterCraft continues to strengthen its position as the leading towboat brand by growing its dealer network in key markets. Ensuring customers have access to the highest quality boats and superior customer service remains the brand's top priority, and with MasterCraft Boats of Utah, boaters in St. George can expect nothing less than the ultimate on-water experience.





For more information on MasterCraft Boats of Utah or to schedule an on-water demo, visit





https://www.mastercraftutah.com





or for more information on MasterCraft, visit





MasterCraft.com





and follow along on





Instagram





,





YouTube





,





X





and





Facebook





.









About MasterCraft:









MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company's goal remains the same - to continue building the world's best ski, wakeboard, wakesurf, and luxury performance powerboats.









About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:









Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit





www.Investors.MasterCraft.com







,







www.MasterCraft.com





,





www.CrestPontoonBoats.com





, and





www.BalisePontoonBoats.com













Media Contact:









Mandie Albert





The Brand Amp





MasterCraftPR@TheBrandAmp.com



