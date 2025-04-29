MasterCraft Boat Company Announces New Dealership Partnership with Performance Marine Watersports at Lake of the Ozarks

MasterCraft partners with Performance Marine Watersports to enhance boat offerings and customer service at Lake of the Ozarks.

MasterCraft Boat Company has announced a new dealership partnership with Performance Marine Watersports in Osage Beach, MO, aimed at strengthening its position as the leading towboat brand in the Lake of the Ozarks region. This partnership combines MasterCraft's innovative boat designs with Performance Marine's long-standing reputation for exceptional customer service. As the first dedicated watersports dealership in the area, Performance Marine will now offer an expanded selection of MasterCraft boats, catering to both small lake users and those navigating rougher waters. MasterCraft's VP of Global Sales, Greg Miller, expressed enthusiasm about reaching the local boating community, while Performance Marine's Sales Manager, Grant Norton, highlighted the excitement of partnering with a prestigious brand to enhance customer experiences.

MasterCraft's partnership with Performance Marine Watersports enhances its market presence as it becomes the first dedicated watersports dealership at Lake of the Ozarks, significantly increasing brand visibility in a key recreational boating region.

This collaboration allows MasterCraft to offer a wider range of high-performance boat options tailored for diverse water conditions, appealing to both casual boaters and serious enthusiasts.

The alignment with Performance Marine Watersports, known for exceptional customer service, reinforces MasterCraft's commitment to providing a superior ownership experience, which can lead to increased customer loyalty and satisfaction.

None

What new partnership has MasterCraft Boat Company announced?

MasterCraft has partnered with Performance Marine Watersports, a trusted dealership in Osage Beach, MO, to expand its reach.

How does this partnership benefit MasterCraft customers?

The partnership ensures exceptional customer service and a broader range of high-performance boat options for both new and loyal customers.

What is Performance Marine Watersports known for?

Performance Marine Watersports is recognized as the first dedicated watersports dealership at Lake of the Ozarks, with over 30 years of expertise.

What types of MasterCraft boats will be available?

Customers can expect a variety of MasterCraft models designed for different water conditions, including size-restricted lakes and yacht-certified vessels.

Where can I find more information about MasterCraft and Performance Marine Watersports?

For more details, visit MasterCraft's website at https://www.mastercraft.com/ and Performance Marine Watersports at https://www.performanceloz.com/.

VONORE, Tenn., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





MasterCraft Boat Company





, a subsidiary of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) and the best-selling towboat brand, today announces a new dealership partnership with





Performance Marine Watersports





, a trusted name in Osage Beach, MO, for over 30 years. This strategic expansion further positions MasterCraft as a leader in the towboat category and throughout the Lake of the Ozarks region, combining its award-winning innovation and craftsmanship with Performance Marine Watersports’ proven expertise and dedication to exceptional customer service. Through this partnership, MasterCraft’s reinforces its commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences for current and future MasterCraft owners.





As the first dedicated watersports dealership at Lake of the Ozarks, Performance Marine Watersports has long been a go-to destination for wake boat enthusiasts in the region. With the addition of MasterCraft to its lineup, the dealership now offers an even broader range of high-performance options – featuring MasterCraft models designed for both size-restricted lakes and yacht-certified vessels built to handle the rougher waters of Lake of the Ozarks.





“We know the boating community in the Ozarks is incredibly strong, and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce MasterCraft to both new and loyal customers through our partnership with Performance Marine Watersports,” said Greg Miller, VP of Global Sales at MasterCraft. “At MasterCraft, delivering an exceptional ownership experience is a top priority. With Performance Marine Watersports being a family-owned and operated dealership, we’re confident their personalized, high-quality service will align perfectly with the standards our customers expect and deserve.”





Located directly across from the lake, Performance Marine Watersports delivers white-glove service with every boat purchase and offers convenient on-water demos.





“It’s been a long-time goal of ours to partner with a legacy brand like MasterCraft, and we’re thrilled to now offer our community the opportunity to experience their exceptional lineup firsthand,” said Grant Norton, Performance Marine Watersports Sales Manager. “We’re excited to grow the MasterCraft family here at Lake of the Ozarks and look forward to hosting more events and owner reunions in the seasons ahead.”





For more information about MasterCraft and Performance Marine Watersports, please visit





https://www.mastercraft.com/





and





https://www.performanceloz.com/





. Make sure to follow both





MasterCraft





and





Performance Marine Watersports





on Instagram.









About MasterCraft:









MasterCraft is a world-renowned innovator, designer, manufacturer, and marketer of premium performance sport boats. Founded in 1968, MasterCraft has cultivated its iconic brand image through a rich history of industry-leading innovation, and more than five decades after the original MasterCraft made its debut, the company’s goal remains the same - to continue building the world’s best ski, wakeboard, wake surf, and luxury performance powerboats.









About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.:









Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, please visit





Investors.MasterCraft.com





,





www.MasterCraft.com





,





www.CrestPontoonBoats.com





, and





www.BalisePontoonBoats.com





.





