Mastercard's third-quarter profit soars 60%

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N reported a nearly 60% rise in third-quarter profit on Thursday, spurred by an improvement in domestic spending and a healthy recovery in cross-border spending.

The payments giant's net income was $2.4 billion, or $2.44 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.5 billion, or $1.51 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.