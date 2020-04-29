Mastercard's profit falls but revenue rises
April 29 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N reported a 7% decline in its quarterly profit on Wednesday as costs such as rebates and incentives rose but revenue rose as the dollar volume of transactions processed rose.
Net income fell to $1.7 billion, or $1.68 per share, in the first quarter from $1.9 billion, or $1.80 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $4 billion from $3.9 billion.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Sinéad Carew in New York)
