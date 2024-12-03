Mastercard's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 options trades for Mastercard. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 85% bullish and 14% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $32,130, and 20 calls, totaling $692,240.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $480.0 to $535.0 for Mastercard over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Mastercard's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Mastercard's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $480.0 to $535.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Mastercard 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $106.4 $99.05 $102.0 $500.00 $102.0K 20 10 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $78.4 $75.05 $78.05 $520.00 $39.0K 117 8 MA CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $74.75 $69.75 $73.55 $530.00 $36.7K 259 33 MA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $118.5 $117.0 $117.0 $480.00 $35.1K 14 3 MA PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $18.9 $18.75 $18.9 $525.00 $32.1K 21 33

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Mastercard, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Mastercard With a trading volume of 875,332, the price of MA is down by -0.64%, reaching $527.95. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 57 days from now. Expert Opinions on Mastercard

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $563.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Piper Sandler downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $575. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $567. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $564. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $565. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Mastercard with a target price of $544.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

