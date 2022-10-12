Mastercard's (MA) Solution to Ease Digital Payments in Italy

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently teamed up with PostePay, the subsidiary of Italy’s financial, and postal products and services provider Poste Italiane Group, to introduce the innovative “Request to Pay” (RTP) solution throughout the country. The highly credible solution is devised by integrating the widespread global capabilities of Mastercard with the rich experience of PostePay.

The RTP solution seems to reap benefits for both buyers and sellers involved in a transaction. Thanks to RTP, sellers or business owners can send digitized payment requests instantly to pay for a good or service to the buyer. Subsequently, the request reaches the web or the mobile device of a buyer, who on accepting the request, can complete the payments seamlessly via the PostePay App.

Consumers can take the liberty to easily pursue a wide array of payments, ranging from online payments, recurring invoice payments comprising bills and taxes to person-to-person (P2P) money transfers. Apart from hassle-free payments, other benefits of the new RTP solution extended to Italian consumers include the provision of a consolidated digital report with which consumers can track their expenditures.

As buyers can make payments conveniently, businesses of all sizes can enjoy simplified payments receipt and better management of cashflows by leveraging RTP.

Launch of the solution reflects Mastercard’s efforts to boost its solution and application suite, equipping customers with greater ease and power to regulate. Also, the latest move reflects one of the most longstanding endeavors of MA, which is to infuse digitization into the global payments landscape, keeping pace with the ongoing digital trend.

Unveiling RTP across Italy at this moment is indicative of Mastercard’s efforts to accelerate digital growth in the country, where businesses and consumers are embracing digital means widely. This enthusiasm is clearly expressed in a proprietary research conducted by MA, wherein 75% of interviewed enterprises and retailers in Italy root for digitalization big time.

Mastercard leverages its solid digital arm built on partnerships with well-established organizations and significant investments to tap the prospects of Italy’s digital payments market.

In June 2022, MA partnered with the global payments solution provider Checkout.com and the cryptocurrency exchange Young Platform to introduce Mastercard Send (an innovative personal payments service) across the country. The motive behind the launch was to help consumers make instant payments and seamlessly transfer funds worldwide through digital currency wallets.

Shares of Mastercard have lost 16.4% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 30%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

