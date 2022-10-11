Mastercard's (MA) Platform to Simplify Global Business Payments

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently introduced a cloud-based analytics platform, Global Treasury Intelligence. The platform was made available for customers in most worldwide markets the day it was launched.

Built in partnership with the global source-to-settle analytics provider Robobai, the platform works by automating the process of data ingestion (transferring data from its source to a storage medium from where it can be accessed, utilized or analyzed by an organization) from the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems of customers.

By getting exposed to client data, the solution empowers customers to track all payment flows occurring within their businesses, whether related to suppliers, commodities or different business lines. Additionally, the platform takes care of customer product requirements, such as card purchases, procurement offerings and Travel & Entertainment (T&E) technology by recording the commercial payment flows.

Global Treasury Intelligence was also developed to benefit current corporate clients with streamlined digital payments for their existing corporate customers. Needless to say, the endeavor to speed up global digital payments through advanced digital solutions continues to be one of Mastercard’s longstanding endeavors.

With so many benefits derived from the Mastercard platform, clients can follow a collaborative approach to chalk out apt financial strategies and gain greater visibility in the business payments domain across the globe. The task of selecting an apt supplier by clients is also eased with suppliers’ information provided by the platform, such as supplier environmental, social and governance (ESG) scoring and Know Your Supplier assessments.

The solution will also aid customers in enhancing risk management capabilities. Besides, fulfillment of corporate priorities, including cash management and ESG targets will be hassle-free with this newly-launched platform.

Apart from allowing customers to manage their businesses effectively, the introduction of Global Treasury Intelligence hints at Mastercard’s notable efforts in strengthening its insights and analytics services portfolio.

By leveraging the platform’s valuable insights, customers can optimally utilize and realize the complete worth of Mastercard solutions comprising Track BPS and Mastercard Instant Pay, which primarily expedite business-to-business payments.

Mastercard frequently resorts to partnerships with well-established organizations or pursues significant investments for devising innovative digital payment solutions, the latest move being one.

Shares of Mastercard have lost 15.5% in a year compared with the industry’s decline of 30.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Mastercard currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the Business Services space are Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. CCRN, ICF International, Inc. ICFI and IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The bottom line of Cross Country Healthcare outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 25.78%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCRN’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 56.9% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 61.7% from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for CCRN’s 2022 earnings has moved 3% north in the past 30 days.

ICF International’s earnings outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average being 10.03%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ICFI’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 16.8% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 14.9% from the year-ago actuals. The consensus mark for ICFI’s 2022 earnings has moved 1.8% north in the past 60 days.

The bottom line of IQVIA outpaced estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average being 2.64%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IQV’s 2022 earnings suggests an improvement of 12.1% from the year-ago reported figure. The same for revenues suggests growth of 4.4% from the year-ago actuals. The consensus mark for IQV’s 2022 earnings has moved 0.3% north in the past 30 days.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare and ICF International have gained 47.2% and 17%, respectively, in a year. However, the IQVIA stock has lost 26.9% in the same time frame.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Mastercard Incorporated (MA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN): Free Stock Analysis Report



ICF International, Inc. (ICFI): Free Stock Analysis Report



IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.