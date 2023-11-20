Mastercard's JV Gets Approval To Start Domestic Payments In China

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Inc. (MA) announced on Monday that its joint venture entity Mastercard NUCC Information Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. has received approval from the People's Bank of China and the National Administration of Financial Regulation to commence domestic bankcard clearing activity in China.

Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard noted that its deeper participation in the Chinese market will benefit the country, its consumers, and its businesses. Earlier this year, it has enabled inbound acceptance via Alipay and Tencent wallets.

