Mastercard's fourth-quarter profit jumps on buoyant spending

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Payments processor Mastercard MA.N on Wednesday reported an 11% jump in fourth-quarter profit, driven by resilient consumer spending during the holiday season as labor markets remained strong and fears of a recession eased.

The company reported a profit of $2.8 billion, or $2.97 per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with $2.5 billion, or $2.62 per share, a year earlier.

Growing expectations of a "soft landing" - where inflation cools without tipping the economy over into a recession - is also boosting confidence.

Net revenue rose 13% to $6.5 billion, Mastercard said.

Last week, Visa V.N also reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, thanks to a strong holiday season.

