Mastercard (XTRA:M4I) Price Target Increased by 8.11% to 475.16

The average one-year price target for Mastercard (XTRA:M4I) has been revised to 475.16 / share. This is an increase of 8.11% from the prior estimate of 439.51 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 383.51 to a high of 556.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.09% from the latest reported closing price of 439.60 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4527 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercard. This is an increase of 176 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to M4I is 1.09%, a decrease of 4.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.56% to 832,703K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,194K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,361K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M4I by 3.82% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 25,172K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,625K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M4I by 89.32% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 21,042K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,365K shares, representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M4I by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 20,741K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,466K shares, representing a decrease of 8.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in M4I by 8.81% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,994K shares representing 2.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,923K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in M4I by 3.44% over the last quarter.

