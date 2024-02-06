Mastercard will invest up to $200 mln in MTN's fintech business

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 6 (Reuters) - South Africa's MTN Group MTNJ.J said on Tuesday that it has signed definitive agreements with payments giant Mastercard MA.N for a minority investment of up to $200 million into MTN's mobile money arm at a valuation of $5.2 billion on a cash and debt-free basis.

Africa's biggest telecom operator first announced the minority stake sale in August but did not disclose the value and size of the stake until final agreements were signed.

"This commercial relationship is a key enabler for the acceleration of our fintech business' payments and remittance services," MTN said.

(Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)

((nqobile.dludla@thomsonreuters.com; +27103461066;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.