Mastercard vs. Visa: What Comparing Revenue Trends Tells Investors

Key Points

Visa consistently generates a higher level of revenue than Mastercard, maintaining a steady lead throughout the entire observed timeframe.

Both companies have demonstrated a pattern of positive, albeit occasionally fluctuating, quarter-over-quarter revenue growth over the last eight reporting periods.

Investors should watch whether the revenue gap between the two companies continues to widen or if it begins to narrow in upcoming quarters.

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Mastercard: Steady Revenue Trajectory

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) primarily generates its revenue by providing global transaction processing and a wide array of payment solutions to individual account holders, merchants, and financial institutions.

While it recently announced plans to reduce its global workforce by approximately 4%, it reported 46% net income margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Visa: Maintaining a Revenue Lead

Visa (NYSE:V) earns the majority of its revenue by enabling the secure and efficient digital transfer of funds among consumers, retail businesses, and banking institutions around the world.

It entered into a strategic partnership with OpenAI to explore artificial intelligence in commerce, and it recorded approximately 64% EBIT margin for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

Why Revenue Matters for Retail Investors

Revenue serves as a gauge to help investors understand the total amount of money a business brings in before deducting any operational expenses. Understanding this top-line figure helps retail investors measure how effectively a business generates sales over time.

Quarterly Revenue for Mastercard and Visa

Quarter (Period End) Mastercard Revenue Visa Revenue Q2 2024 (June 2024) $7.0 billion $8.9 billion Q3 2024 (Sept. 2024) $7.4 billion $9.6 billion Q4 2024 (Dec. 2024) $7.5 billion $9.5 billion Q1 2025 (March 2025) $7.3 billion $9.6 billion Q2 2025 (June 2025) $8.1 billion $10.2 billion Q3 2025 (Sept. 2025) $8.6 billion $10.7 billion Q4 2025 (Dec. 2025) $8.8 billion $10.9 billion Q1 2026 (March 2026) $8.4 billion $11.2 billion

Data source: Company filings. Data as of June 23, 2026.

Foolish Take

Comparing revenue trends between Mastercard and Visa surfaces the unique quirks of their businesses. Visa experienced steady quarter-over-quarter sales growth in the past year. Over the same timeframe, Mastercard’s revenue expanded on a year-over-year basis, but saw uneven growth from quarter to quarter. The reason behind this is that Visa’s income relies heavily on payment processing transactions while Mastercard depends more on cross-border travel, which is not as consistent.

Both companies have seen revenue growth over time, given transaction fees automatically scale with global consumer spending. This doesn’t necessarily mean consumers are buying more. Part of the rising revenue is a sign that inflation has caused prices to increase, and since Visa and Mastercard’s fees are a percentage of every transaction, higher prices equate to more revenue.

Visa’s sales are larger than its rival’s because it has a greater market share of payment processing volume. That said, as digital payments continue to grow, both are poised to benefit for years to come.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Mastercard and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.