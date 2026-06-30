Mastercard vs. Remitly Global: Which Financial Network Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Mastercard maintains a dominant global payments network with high net margins and consistent profitability.

Remitly Global is a high-growth digital disruptor focused on the international money transfer market for migrants.

Which of these financial service leaders belongs in your portfolio for 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Mastercard ›

Deciding between a global giant and a high-growth disruptor involves balancing safety and potential. Mastercard (NYSE:MA) and Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY) offer two very different paths for your portfolio in 2026.

Mastercard is a cornerstone of the global economy, processing trillions in transactions through its established network. Remitly, meanwhile, focuses on the high-growth niche of international money transfers for migrants. Investors often compare them to see if the reliability of a blue chip leader outweighs the rapid expansion of a digital-first specialist.

The case for Mastercard

Mastercard operates a massive four-party payments network that links financial institutions, merchants, and governments across more than 210 countries. Rather than issuing cards directly, the company provides the technology that enables secure digital transactions. Strategic growth now focuses on digital partnership agreements, on-chain settlement with stablecoins, and AI-driven automation for machine payments.

During FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $32.8 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of approximately 16.4%. This top-line growth supported net income of nearly $15 billion for the year. Maintaining a net margin of roughly 45.6% highlights the consistent profitability of this titan among financial stocks.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was approximately 2.5x, which compares total debt to shareholder equity. Free cash flow reached nearly $16.4 billion, which is the cash left over after accounting for all capital investments.

The case for Remitly Global

Remitly Global provides digital money transfer services primarily to help global migrants send funds to their recipient families. The company operates without a physical storefront, relying instead on a mobile app that supports transfers in more than 175 countries. It uses a network of third-party disbursement partners, such as international banks and mobile wallets, to deliver these funds.

In FY 2025, revenue exceeded $1.6 billion, representing approximately 29% growth over the previous year. This growth helped the company achieve a net income of close to $67.9 million, resulting in a net margin of roughly 4.2%. This margin shows the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses are paid, and the performance shows a significant swing toward profitability after the company reported net losses in prior years.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.3x. This ratio compares total debt to shareholder equity, indicating the company uses relatively little debt to fund its operations among financial stocks. Free cash flow for the period was $295.7 million. Note that stock-based compensation (SBC) accounted for roughly 48% of operating cash flow, inflating reported cash generation, since SBC is a non-cash expense added back in the cash flow statement.

Risk profile comparison

Mastercard faces significant litigation over interchange rates, though a $38 billion swipe-fee settlement in June 2026 provided some clarity. The company faces intense competition from Visa (NYSE:V) and American Express (NYSE:AXP), as well as emerging digital currencies and government-backed payment networks. Additionally, sophisticated cyberattacks and evolving global data privacy regulations pose ongoing operational challenges.

Remitly Global faces geographic concentration risks, as much of its revenue comes from corridors like India, Mexico, and the Philippines. Compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing laws is critical, as any failure could lead to license loss or severe penalties. Finally, it is navigating an investigation and potential class-action litigation regarding its past financial results.

Valuation comparison

Remitly Global has a lower P/S ratio than its peer, but Mastercard has a lower Forward P/E based on future earnings estimates.

Metric Mastercard Remitly Global Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 25.4x 35.1x 17.0x P/S ratio 13.4x 2.9x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLF sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Both Remitly Global and Mastercard operate in the essential financial transaction market. Do you prefer a dominant payment network or a nimble fintech upstart?

Mastercard’s network handled $10.6 trillion of the estimated $41 trillion global consumer spend in 2025. Remitly’s share of global consumer spend is de minimis, indicating significant blue-sky potential for growth. Mastercard management, meanwhile, says it still has plenty of room to grow, given that some $11 trillion in transactions are still in cash.

Individual consumers are the majority of Remitly’s customers, while a new venture targeting business users is just getting off the ground. The cross-border business has been good for Remitly’s core consumer. The company now offers 5,600 “corridors” for payments (for example, sending money between Argentina and Cape Verde would be one corridor). For fiscal 2026, revenue is expected to grow 20% to $1.97 billion with net income of $142 million, more than double that of 2025. Longer-term management sees AI, both integration with platforms and using the technology to lower costs, as key to greater growth.

Mastercard is a behemoth, creating something like a duopoly with Visa in global payments, though one others, including Remitly, are slowly cracking. Mastercard’s 2026 profitability is seen increasing 14% to $17.1 billion on revenue of $37.1 billion, a rise of close to 15%.

Remitly Global’s net income will more than double in 2026, according to Wall Street, to $142 million, on sales growth of 20% to $ 1.97 billion. Mastercard isn’t a bad choice, given its sheer size and profitability, but if you’re looking for growth in the fintech payments space, Remitly promises to outpace its larger rival, at least on percentage growth.





Should you buy stock in Mastercard right now?

Before you buy stock in Mastercard, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Mastercard wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $397,890!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,196,664!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 902% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 207% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 30, 2026.

American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Brendan Coffey has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends American Express, Mastercard, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.