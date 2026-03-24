Mastercard vs. Affirm: Which Fintech Stock Wins the Upside Race?

The global payments landscape is shifting toward a hybrid model that combines traditional card networks with embedded finance and point-of-sale lending. As digital commerce expands, companies like Mastercard Incorporated MA and Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM are positioned at different ends of this transformation, reflecting how payment infrastructure and consumer credit are increasingly converging.

Mastercard is a global powerhouse that streamlines transaction processing and offers a range of value-added services on a large scale, while Affirm focuses on underwriting-driven installment lending embedded directly at checkout. This reflects how both the companies are tapping into the same digital commerce tailwinds yet differ meaningfully in business models, risk exposure and revenue composition.

Let’s dive deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which stock is more attractive now.

The Case for Mastercard

Mastercard, with a market cap of $445.9 billion, benefits from its global payment volumes and cross-border transactions, supported by steady consumer spending trends. In the fourth quarter of 2025, the company’s Gross Dollar Volume rose 7% year over year, along with 14% growth in cross-border volumes, reflecting resilience in both domestic and international transaction flows. Continued issuer wins and expanding acceptance position the network to capture incremental share as digital payments adoption deepens.

The company’s monetization model benefits from its asset-light structure, with revenues driven by transaction fees and a rapidly scaling services segment. Value-added services and solutions grew 22% year over year on a currency-neutral basis in the fourth quarter, supported by demand for analytics, security and consulting offerings. This diversification enhances revenue visibility and reduces dependence on pure payment volumes. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 5.5%.

Mastercard Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

The company is also accelerating its move into digital assets through initiatives like its Crypto Partner Program, which brings together crypto firms, fintechs and financial institutions to connect traditional payment rails with blockchain ecosystems. Rather than competing with crypto, Mastercard is positioning itself as a key enabler, supporting stablecoin transactions, on-chain settlements and broader digital asset integration, while reinforcing its long-term relevance as payment rails evolve.

MA has been embedding artificial intelligence across its network for years to enhance fraud detection, cybersecurity and transaction intelligence. Its AI-driven Decision Intelligence platform uses real-time data analytics to improve approval rates while minimizing fraud, reinforcing trust and supporting transaction growth by reducing false declines. The company has also introduced its Agent Suite, expanding its consulting capabilities beyond AI strategy into asset-led engagements that enable clients to deploy scalable, AI-powered solutions across their operations.

However, the upside was partly offset by escalating operating expenses and higher rebates and incentives. In the fourth quarter, adjusted operating expenses rose 13.8% year over year; we expect them to rise 11.6% in 2026. Its long-term debt-to-capital of 70.2% is higher than the industry’s average of 38.8% but below AFRM’s average of 72%.

The Case for Affirm

Affirm’s growth is driven by merchant expansion and increasing consumer engagement across its platform. With a market cap of $15.4 billion, the company delivered 30% year-over-year revenue growth in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, supported by strong transaction volumes and user activity. Emerging drivers such as the Affirm Card, which saw year-over-year GMV growth of 159% and international expansion, are adding new growth layers.

The business model blends payments and lending, making monetization sensitive to product mix and funding conditions. Increased adoption of 0% financing is supporting network growth and merchant conversion, but has led to some pressure on revenue take rates. At the same time, improving funding costs are helping offset this dynamic.

Its no-late-fee structure and transparent pricing resonate strongly with consumers, particularly younger demographics who prefer predictable repayment structures over revolving debt. Profitability remains closely linked to funding costs and credit performance. The company is currently benefiting from improved capital market conditions, with lower funding costs and strong execution in the ABS market supporting margins.

Affirm is focused on deepening its role at the point of sale through product innovation and ecosystem expansion. Initiatives such as AI-driven merchant tools, new vertical penetration and a potential bank charter application indicate a push toward building a more integrated consumer finance platform over time. Also, the company is broadening its presence across everyday spending categories while enhancing distribution through debit-linked and embedded finance solutions. These initiatives are designed to drive higher transaction frequency and support more scalable long-term growth. It beat earnings estimates in each of the past four quarters with an average surprise of 83.5%.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote

However, the expansion is accompanied by rising cost pressures, with total operating expenses increasing 15.5% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2026, primarily due to increased provisions for credit losses, losses on loan purchase commitments and elevated processing and servicing expenses.

How Do Estimates Compare for MA & AFRM?

Estimates are in favor of AFRM at this stage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate expects MA’s 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) to grow 12.7% and 14.6% year over year, respectively. For 2027, EPS is expected to climb another 15.3%. Meanwhile, AFRM’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS estimates point to 28.5% and 640% year-over-year increases, followed by a 58.2% EPS rise in fiscal 2027. Notably, both companies have seen one upward estimate revision in the past 30 days.

Price Performance Comparison

Over the past year, Mastercard has shed less value than Affirm. However, the S&P 500 has increased 15.6% during this time.

Price Performance – MA, AFRM & S&P 500



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Valuation: MA vs. AFRM

On a price-to-sales basis, MA sits at 11.76X forward revenues, significantly above Affirm’s multiple of 3.14X. AFRM’s cheaper P/S multiple leaves room for significant growth as business expansion accelerates.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Price Target

Mastercard currently trades below its average analyst price target of $662.92, implying a 33.6% potential upside from current levels. Meanwhile, Affirm currently trades below its average analyst price target of $84.65, implying an attractive 93.2% potential upside from current levels.

Conclusion

Within the evolving payments ecosystem, Mastercard and Affirm offer contrasting paths to value creation. Mastercard offers scale, resilience and strong margin visibility through its asset-light network, making it a steady compounder. In contrast, Affirm is positioned for faster growth, driven by expanding merchant partnerships, product innovation and improving funding dynamics.

For investors seeking rapid future gains rather than stability, Affirm has the edge at the moment, even though the companies currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.