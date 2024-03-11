Mastercard, Visa lose bid to end parts of swipe fee litigation

By Jonathan Stempel

March 11 (Reuters) - A federal judge has rejected requests from Mastercard and Visa to dismiss litigation by three groups of retailers that accused the credit card networks of improperly fixing credit and debit card fees.

In a 64-page decision, U.S. District Judge Margo Brodie in Brooklyn said the evidence suggested that the retailers were "direct purchasers" of card acceptance services, giving them standing to sue.

Brodie also called it an open question whether Mastercard's 2006 initial public offering and Visa's 2008 IPO terminated any pre-IPO conspiracies that may have existed, or whether post-IPO rules were the result of ongoing conspiracies.

The decision covers parts of nationwide litigation that began in 2005. It was made public on March 7, after having been filed under seal on Feb. 22. Various banks that issue cards were also among the defendants.

Retailers accused Mastercard and Visa of overcharging them on interchange fees, or swipe fees, when shoppers used credit or debit cards, and barring them through "anti-steering" rules from directing customers toward cheaper means of payment.

They also challenged "honor all cards" rules requiring them to accept all Mastercard and Visa cards if they accept any.

Last March, the federal appeals court in Manhattan upheld a related $5.6 billion class-action settlement by Mastercard and Visa that covered about 12 million retailers. Another plaintiff, 7-Eleven, settled in January.

Plaintiffs covered by the latest decision included an "equitable relief" class that was certified in 2021; "direct action" plaintiffs including Home Depot and Target; and the so-called Grubhub plaintiffs, which also opted out of the class.

Mastercard and its lawyers including Gary Carney at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Visa and its lawyers including Anne Davis at Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer did not immediately respond to similar requests.

Steig Olson, a lawyer at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan representing Home Depot, declined to comment.

The equitable relief plaintiffs' lawyers include Robert Eisler at Grant & Eisenhofer, who did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

James Wilson at Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease represented the Grubhub plaintiffs and Target, according to court papers, and also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In seeking a dismissal, Mastercard and Visa had cited a 1977 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Illinois Brick Co v Illinois, that limited standing to direct purchasers from antitrust violators.

But the judge said it was unclear whether the retailers were direct or indirect purchasers of Mastercard's and Visa's card services, saying it was reasonable to believe that Mastercard and Visa paid themselves fees out of funds owed to retailers.

"Under defendants' proposed rule, issuers would be the only potential plaintiffs with standing--yet issuers are among the defendants in this case," she wrote. "Illinois Brick does not compel results that are manifestly unreasonable."

She added: "Separate from the dispute about which party pays the fees, the evidence more importantly tends to show that merchants directly purchase card-acceptance services."

In a December regulatory filing, Visa estimated it faced $25 billion to $35 billion of potential additional damages from the nationwide litigation through 2022, if the plaintiffs prevailed on all claims and defeated any appeals. It noted that any damages awarded could also be tripled under antitrust law.

In re Payment Card Interchange Fee and Merchant Discount Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of New York, No 05-md-01720.

For Mastercard: Gary Carney of Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison

For Visa: Anne Davis of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer

For Home Depot: Steig Olson of Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

For Equitable Relief Plaintiffs: Robert Eisler of Grant & Eisenhofer

For Grubhub plaintiffs and Target: James Wilson of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

