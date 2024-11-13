Mastercard Unusual Options Activity For November 13

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Mastercard (NYSE:MA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 31 extraordinary options activities for Mastercard. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 58% leaning bullish and 19% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $247,017, and 26 are calls, amounting to $2,093,393.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $560.0 for Mastercard during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Mastercard's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Mastercard's significant trades, within a strike price range of $500.0 to $560.0, over the past month.

Mastercard Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $71.85 $65.05 $68.0 $530.00 $850.0K 0 125 MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $25.95 $24.0 $24.0 $500.00 $312.0K 833 130 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $40.4 $37.5 $40.44 $560.00 $109.2K 284 40 MA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $70.3 $66.3 $70.3 $530.00 $98.4K 0 139 MA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $14.45 $14.0 $14.28 $525.00 $57.6K 139 117

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Where Is Mastercard Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,261,354, the price of MA is down by -1.34%, reaching $522.07. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 77 days from now. What The Experts Say On Mastercard

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $570.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Outperform rating on Mastercard with a target price of $565. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Mastercard, which currently sits at a price target of $572. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Mastercard with a target price of $593. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Mastercard, maintaining a target price of $580. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Mastercard, targeting a price of $544.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Mastercard with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.