Mastercard to pay for employee travel, lodging for out-of-state abortions

May 18 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N on Wednesday said it will fund travel and lodging expenses for employees seeking abortions outside their home state from June, according to a memo sent to all employees seen by Reuters.

