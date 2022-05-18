US Markets
Mastercard to pay for employee travel, lodging for out-of-state abortions

Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Mastercard Inc on Wednesday said it will fund travel and lodging expenses for employees seeking abortions outside their home state from June, according to a memo sent to all employees seen by Reuters.

