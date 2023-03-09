Mastercard to pause work on new payments code for firearms sellers

By Ross Kerber

March 9 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N said on Thursday it would pause work on its implementation of a new payments code for gun merchants, citing the complexities raised by pending laws in a number of U.S. states.

A representative for Mastercard said via email that bills in several state legislatures related to use of the code will cause "inconsistency" in how it could be applied by merchants, banks and payment networks.

"It's for that reason that we have decided to pause work on the implementation of the firearms-specific MCC," or merchant category code, said the Mastercard representative, Seth Eisen.

The move marks a setback for gun-control activists and will pressure Mastercard's competitors to give more detail about their own plans for the code.

Bloomberg News reported on Thursday that Visa is also pausing implementation of the new code, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mastercard's Eisen did not offer more detail on the timing of when the payment network operator might resume work on the code, the use of which is voluntary, according to the ISO. Eisen noted the code would not allow banks to track specific items purchased by consumers.

