Mastercard To Invest $500 Mln In Black Communities Over Next Five Years - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mastercard, Inc. (MA) announced Thursday a commitment to invest $500 million in Black communities over the next five years as part of its efforts to build a more inclusive global digital economy.

This commitment includes products, services, technology and financial support, as well as concentrated investments that will focus on providing Black-owned businesses and Black people access to affordable financial tools, , investment and partnerships to cities across the U.S.

Mastercard will focus on three crucial areas - expanding city programs to support Black communities, affordable financial tools and services as well as capital and resources for Black-owned businesses.

Today's commitment builds on the company's efforts to drive financial inclusion across the globe, leveraging our partnerships across banks, telecommunications providers and fintechs and bringing best practices and learnings across regions.

