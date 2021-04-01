Mastercard to invest $100 mln in Airtel Africa's mobile money unit

April 1 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N will invest $100 million in Airtel Africa's AAF.L mobile money operations valuing the business at $2.65 billion, the London-listed company said on Thursday.

Mastercard will hold a minority stake in Airtel Mobile Commerce, in line with Airtel Africa's plan to monetise the mobile money business by selling up to a 25% stake in the unit, the company said.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.