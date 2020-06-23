Mastercard To Buy Finicity - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mastercard (MA) has agreed to acquire Finicity, a North American provider of real-time access to financial data and insights. Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Finicity provides financial data APIs, credit decisioning tools and financial wellness solutions. Mastercard said the addition of Finicity's complementary technology and teams strengthens the Mastercard open banking platform. The purchase price is $825 million. Finicity's shareholders have the potential for an earn-out of up to an additional $160 million, if performance targets are met.

Mastercard does not expect the acquisition to be incrementally dilutive to its business for greater than 24 months. The company expects the transaction to close by year end.

