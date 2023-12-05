Mastercard to buy back shares worth $11 billion

Adds dividend raise and background throughout

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Mastercard MA.N on Tuesday said its board had approved a new share repurchase program, authorizing the company to buy back up to $11 billion of its Class A shares.

The payments processing giant also raised it s quarterly dividend to 66 cents per share over previous dividend of 57 cents.

The company said its new share repurchase program will become effective at the completion of its previously announced $9 billion program.

Shares of Mastercard rose about 1% to $411.75 in after-hours trading.

Its rival Visa V.N in October had also authorized a new $25 billion multi-year share repurchase program.

