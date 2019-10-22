Mastercard To Acquire SessionM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mastercard (MA) said it agreed to acquire U.S.-based technology company SessionM. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The transaction is anticipated to close in the fourth quarter.

"SessionM's customer engagement and loyalty platform empowers the world's most innovative brands—including retailers, airlines, restaurants and CPG companies—to forge stronger and more profitable consumer relationships," Mastercard said.

