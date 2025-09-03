Mastercard Ties Up To Advance Zain Cash's Card Suite in Jordan

Mastercard Incorporated MA recently teamed up with the fintech company, Zain Cash, which offers a secure and user-friendly platform for individuals and enterprises to manage financial transactions, including money transfers, digital payments, bill settlements and mobile wallet top-ups.

Through this latest partnership, MA will support the fintech in unveiling value-added services and advanced platforms and rolling out fast, hassle-free and secure payment solutions throughout the Kingdom. Therefore, the ulterior motive of the alliance remains to accelerate the adoption of digital payments and enhance the fintech firm’s card offerings across Jordan.

The focus will be on expanding Zain Cash’s Mastercard-powered portfolio, which includes prepaid and credit cards, along with specialized solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Mastercard will also support Zain Cash in launching its Innovation Hub in Jordan — a collaborative space dedicated to co-developing next-generation payment technologies and services.

Mastercard seems to be prudent in strengthening ties with Zain Cash since it has emerged as a major player in Jordan’s prepaid market and currently holds the distinction of being MA’s leading cross-border issuer in the country.

The recent initiative is expected to scale the reach of Zain Cash’s Mastercard-branded card portfolio throughout Jordan. Increased adoption of the card is likely to contribute to a rise in net revenues for the tech giant, which earns fees based on the total gross dollar volume processed through its card payment network. Notably, Mastercard reported a 17% year-over-year increase in total net revenues for the second quarter of 2025.

How are Competitors Faring?

Some of Mastercard’s competitors with an extensive card network are American Express Company AXP and Visa Inc. V.

American Express operates a distinctive, vertically-integrated card payment network, meaning it acts as both the card issuer and the network operator. It directly issues many of its own cards while also partnering with financial institutions globally. Total revenues net of interest expense rose 9% year over year in the second quarter of 2025.

Visa operates a global card payment network through its advanced transaction processing system, known as VisaNet, which facilitates secure and efficient money movement among consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments across more than 200 countries and territories. Net revenues advanced 14% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025.

Mastercard’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Mastercard have gained 22.3% in the past year compared with the industry’s 17% growth.



From a valuation standpoint, MA trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, above the industry average of 22.11.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s 2025 earnings implies a 11.7% rise from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for revenues indicates 15.1% year-over-year growth.



MA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

