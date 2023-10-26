Mastercard third-quarter profit rises

Adds revenue in last paragraph

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mastercard MA.N on Thursday reported a rise in third-quarter profit, as consumer spent on travel and entertainment.

The company reported a profit of $3.2 billion, or $3.39 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.5 billion, or $2.58 per share, a year earlier.

Wage growth has helped customers persist with their spending habits on travel, shopping and entertainment despite still high inflation.

A growing belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing - a scenario where growth slows and inflation is brought under control without a recession - is also helping sentiment.

Net revenue rose 14% to $6.5 billion.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.