Mastercard third-quarter profit rises

Credit: REUTERS/BRIAN SNYDER

October 26, 2023 — 08:10 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mastercard MA.N on Thursday reported a rise in third-quarter profit, as consumer spent on travel and entertainment.

The company reported a profit of $3.2 billion, or $3.39 per share, for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with $2.5 billion, or $2.58 per share, a year earlier.

Wage growth has helped customers persist with their spending habits on travel, shopping and entertainment despite still high inflation.

A growing belief that the U.S. Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing - a scenario where growth slows and inflation is brought under control without a recession - is also helping sentiment.

Net revenue rose 14% to $6.5 billion.

