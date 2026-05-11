Mastercard: Strong Q1, Rising Estimates & Continued Tech Push

Wall Street is warming up to Mastercard Incorporated MA after a strong first-quarter 2026 report, as analysts have begun raising forecasts, signaling growing confidence in MA’s earnings outlook. Over the past week alone, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS saw three upward revisions, while the 2027 estimate picked up four.

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For 2026, Mastercard’s earnings are now projected at $19.58 per share, which indicates 15.1% growth year over year. For 2027, the estimate has climbed to $22.65, pointing to another 15.7% increase. Revenue forecasts are moving in the same direction. Analysts now expect $36.97 billion in 2026 revenue and $41.59 billion in 2027, implying growth of 12.8% and 12.5%, respectively.

Mastercard beat EPS estimates for four straight quarters, with an average surprise of 5.5%.

Mastercard Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

So, what exactly is driving this optimism? The answer is simple: execution.

Mastercard’s Key Q1 Highlights

Mastercard posted adjusted earnings per share of $4.60, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6% and rising 23.3% from the year-ago quarter. Net revenue reached $8.4 billion, topping estimates by 1.3% and increasing 15.8% year over year. For a detailed analysis, read our blog here.

Spending trends remained healthy. Gross dollar volume rose 7% on a local-currency basis to $2.7 trillion, coming in 1.8% above consensus. Switched transactions increased 9%, showing that transaction momentum remains steady as digital payments keep gaining share.

Cross-border volume, one of Mastercard’s most valuable growth levers, climbed 13% year over year. The first quarter performance signals resilient international travel and cross-border commerce, even amid uneven macro conditions. Rival Visa Inc. V is seeing similar strength in global payment trends, but Mastercard’s broader international mix gives it a slightly different growth angle than Visa.

VAS is Fueling the Next Leg of Growth

While the core network remains strong, Mastercard’s services business is becoming a bigger growth driver.The company’s value-added services (VAS) segment delivered another strong quarter, as revenues jumped 22% year over year to $3.5 billion, supported by pricing and the strong performance of security, digital and authentication solutions, as well as customer acquisition and engagement services.

The company continues to invest aggressively in fraud prevention, identity verification and analytics capabilities. With digital commerce expanding and fraud risks rising globally, demand for smarter security and analytics is likely to remain strong. Mastercard is increasingly positioning itself as more than a card network. It is trying to become a deeper partner in security, data and decision-making across commerce.

Where Mastercard is Placing its Next Bets

Mastercard is also pushing to stay ahead of the next wave of payment innovation. Two areas are drawing increasing attention: stablecoins and agentic commerce.

On the stablecoin side, Mastercard is expanding settlement capabilities through partnerships and infrastructure investments. Management believes blockchain-based payments can complement its existing rails, particularly in areas like cross-border money movement. The planned BVNK acquisition is designed to strengthen Mastercard’s stablecoin toolkit and could eventually reduce friction and cost in money movement.

Still, this opportunity is likely to take time to scale. In the December quarter,Visa tempered expectations around stablecoins becoming a mainstream consumer payment tool in highly developed digital markets, arguing that existing systems already provide speed and convenience. Mastercard is still leaning into the opportunity, but for now, stablecoins remain more of a strategic positioning move than a near-term major revenue driver.

The more immediate innovation push is AI-driven commerce. Mastercard is pushing deeper through Mastercard Agent Pay with major partners including Google, Microsoft, OpenAI, and others. Global enablement is largely complete, with nearly all Mastercard cards now capable of supporting agent-driven payments. Management has also pointed to B2B agents as the larger long-term opportunity.

In the first quarter, Mastercard launched Verifiable Intent, a tamper-resistant record of what a user authorized when an AI agent initiates a transaction. It also noted that the FIDO Alliance is using it as a foundation for emerging security standards, showing Mastercard is trying to help set the standards, not just follow them.

Shareholder Returns Remain a Major Pillar

Mastercard continues to return significant capital to shareholders, supported by strong free cash flow generation. During the first quarter of 2026, the company returned $777 million in dividends and repurchased $4 billion worth of shares. As of late April 2026, it retained $11.7 billion in remaining buyback authorization, following an additional $1.7 billion in repurchases quarter to date. For Q1 2026, operating cash flow reached $3 billion, up from $2.4 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Mastercard’s Price Performance & Valuation

Even after the strong quarter, shares have lagged. Year to date, the stock is down 13.2%. That is better than the industry’s 17% decline, but it trails the S&P 500’s 9% gain. Visa is down 9.1% over the same period, while American Express Company AXP has slipped 14.6%.

Price Performance – MA, V, AXP, Industry & S&P 500

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From a valuation standpoint, Mastercard is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 23.96X, lower than its five-year median of 30.51X but well above the industry average of 16.26X. In comparison, Visa trades at 22.57X and American Express at 17.09X.

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What Could Hold the Stock Back?

Still, a few risks stand out. Adjusted operating expenses remain elevated, rising 11% in 2024, 14.3% in 2025 and 11.5% in the first quarter of 2026. At the same time, rebates and incentives, classified as contra-revenue, increased 16.1% in 2024, 16.4% in 2025 and 23.1% in the first quarter of 2026, putting pressure on net revenue growth.

Competition is also evolving. Stablecoin initiatives backed by major retailers and technology firms could eventually threaten traditional card rails. Adoption is still limited, but the pace of innovation is fast enough that investors can’t ignore it.

Regulatory scrutiny remains a major overhang. In the United States, the Department of Justice has accused Mastercard and Visa of using market dominance to sustain elevated merchant fees. The proposed Credit Card Competition Act could also reshape routing rules, potentially weakening network economics.

Europe adds another layer of uncertainty. In June 2025, the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London ruled that Mastercard and Visa’s multi-lateral interchange fees breached European competition law. The U.K. Payment Systems Regulator is expected to introduce fee caps, which could limit growth. Meanwhile, some U.K. banks are exploring domestic alternatives that could slowly reduce reliance on U.S.-based card networks.

Conclusion

Overall, Mastercard remains a high-quality payments franchise with strong earnings momentum, expanding value-added services, and a growing footprint in next-generation areas like stablecoins and agentic commerce. While regulatory pressure, rising incentives, and expense growth remain key watch points, estimate revisions and consistent execution continue to support the near-term outlook. With analysts raising forecasts after a solid first-quarter 2026 beat, it still looks positioned for steady growth.Mastercard currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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