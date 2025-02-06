Mastercard Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Valued at a market cap of $513.2 billion , Mastercard Incorporated ( MA ) is a global financial technology company specializing in digital payment solutions that drive seamless, secure, and innovative transactions. Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Mastercard focuses on developing cutting-edge payment processing technologies, cybersecurity solutions, and financial inclusion initiatives.

Shares of Mastercard have outperformed the broader market over the past year. MA has gained 24% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ( $SPX ) has rallied nearly 22.6% . In 2025 alone, MA’s stock rose 7.5%, compared to the SPX’s 3.1% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MA has lagged behind the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF ( IYG ). The exchange-traded fund has gained 38% over the past years.

Mastercard's shares have outperformed the broader market, driven by strong revenue growth, robust earnings, and ongoing expansion in digital payments and financial technology. Following its Q4 earnings release on Jan. 30, the stock rose 3.1% . Revenue increased 14.5% year over year to $7.49 billion, exceeding estimates of $7.38 billion. EPS grew 22.6% to $3.82, beating projections of $3.68.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MA to report an EPS growth of 9.5% to $15.98 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 37 analysts covering MA stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 29 “Strong Buy” ratings, three “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

The configuration has been stable over the past few months.

On Feb. 4, Wells Fargo ( WFC ) raised its price target for Mastercard from $585 to $625 while maintaining an “Overweight” rating after the company's quarterly results. The firm highlighted strong Q4 revenue growth on a currency-neutral basis and a solid 2025 revenue outlook.

The mean price target of $614.97 represents an 8.6% upside potential from current price levels. The Street-high price target of $670 suggests the stock can rally as much as 18.3%.

