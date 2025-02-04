Mastercard Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (25 Ratings)

In the last three months, 25 analysts have published ratings on Mastercard (NYSE:MA), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 19 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 11 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $618.88, along with a high estimate of $670.00 and a low estimate of $564.00. This current average reflects an increase of 5.98% from the previous average price target of $583.96.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Mastercard is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Donald Fandetti Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $625.00 $585.00 Ramsey El-Assal Barclays Raises Overweight $650.00 $595.00 Paul Golding Macquarie Raises Outperform $645.00 $565.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $650.00 $584.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $660.00 $600.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Raises Outperform $650.00 $572.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $635.00 $591.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Raises Overweight $610.00 $590.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $665.00 $618.00 John Davis Raymond James Raises Outperform $640.00 $614.00 Eric Gonzalez Keybanc Raises Overweight $630.00 $600.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Raises Positive $670.00 $605.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $644.00 $654.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $591.00 $575.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $584.00 $572.00 Dominick Gabriele Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $588.00 $591.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $654.00 $564.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $610.00 $590.00 Sanjay Sakhrani Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $618.00 $580.00 Bryan Bergin TD Cowen Raises Buy $567.00 $533.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $575.00 $565.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $572.00 $572.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Raises Outperform $565.00 $550.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $610.00 $590.00 James Faucette Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $564.00 $544.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mastercard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Mastercard's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to over $9 trillion in volume during 2023. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Mastercard's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Mastercard displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 1.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 44.63%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mastercard's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 48.0%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mastercard's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.01% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Mastercard's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

