MasterCard sees Q4 adjusted revenue growth low-teens

Q4 revenue consensus $7.4B. Sees Q4 adjusted operating expenses high-end of low-double digits. Sees Q4 GAAP operating expenses low-single digits. Comments taken from investor presentation slides.
- MasterCard reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.89, consensus $3.74
