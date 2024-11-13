MasterCard sees 2025-2027 EPS CAGR in mid-teens

MasterCard (MA) provided its performance objectives for 2025-2027. One of the key highlights of these 2025-2027 objectives is to deliver a net revenue CAGR in the high teens for the company’s value-added services and solutions, MasterCard said. The company is targeting a net revenue CAGR at the high end of low double digits, annual operating margin percentage of at least 55%, and an EPS CAGR in the mid-teens.

