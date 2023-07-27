News & Insights

Mastercard second-quarter profit rises on spending boost

Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

July 27, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds net revenue

July 27 (Reuters) - Mastercard MA.N on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter profit, boosted by resilient spending in a turbulent economy.

The New York-based credit card company earned $2.8 billion, or $3 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $2.3 billion, or $2.34 per share, a year earlier.

Unfazed by stubborn inflation and a stormy economic environment, Mastercard's customers continued to spend heavily on travel and entertainment even as rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have increased the odds of a recession later this year.

Net revenue grew 14% to $6.3 billion from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

