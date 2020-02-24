Mastercard says coronavirus to hit first-quarter revenue
Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N said on Monday its net revenue in the first quarter will likely take a hit of between 2% and 3% due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The company said it now expects revenue growth between 9% and 10% in the current quarter as the virus impacts travel and e-commerce across borders.
The credit card issuer also expects that net revenue growth on a year-over-year basis in 2020 would be at the low end of the low-teens range.
(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown
- Shipping Group Maersk to Buy U.S. Warehousing and Distribution Firm
- Canada tweaks mortgage stress test in move that could boost housing market
- EU adds Seychelles, Cayman Islands, Panama to tax haven blacklist, spares Turkey