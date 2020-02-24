US Markets

Mastercard says coronavirus to hit first-quarter revenue

Contributor
Neha Malara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Mastercard Inc said on Monday its net revenue in the first quarter will likely take a hit of between 2% and 3% due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N said on Monday its net revenue in the first quarter will likely take a hit of between 2% and 3% due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it now expects revenue growth between 9% and 10% in the current quarter as the virus impacts travel and e-commerce across borders.

The credit card issuer also expects that net revenue growth on a year-over-year basis in 2020 would be at the low end of the low-teens range.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular