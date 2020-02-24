Mastercard says coronavirus to hit first-quarter revenue

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N said on Monday its net revenue in the first quarter will likely take a hit of between 2% and 3% due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company said it now expects revenue growth between 9% and 10% in the current quarter as the virus impacts travel and e-commerce across borders.

The credit card issuer also expects that net revenue growth on a year-over-year basis in 2020 would be at the low end of the low-teens range.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Neha.Malara@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.