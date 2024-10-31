MasterCard says consumer spending ‘remains healthy’

09:23 EDT MasterCard (MA) says consumer spending ‘remains healthy’
- MasterCard says macroeconomic environment ‘remains positive’
- MasterCard sees Q4 adjusted revenue growth low-teens
- MasterCard reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.89, consensus $3.74
