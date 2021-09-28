US Markets
Mastercard rolls out buy now, pay later program

Sohini Podder Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N unveiled on Tuesday a buy now, pay later (BNPL) program that will allow consumers to pay for online and in-store purchases through equal and interest-free installments.

The Mastercard Installments program will be available in markets across the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, the company said.

The company also said it will work on the BNPL program with banks and fintech firms, including Barclays Plc's BARC.L U.S. unit, Fifth Third Bancorp FITB.O, Marqeta Inc MQ.O, and SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI.O, in the United States, and Qantas Loyalty and Latitude in Australia.

