Mastercard Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here's What to Expect.

Wall Street analysts are predicting that Mastercard will report third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share and $4.4 billion of revenue.

Wall Street analysts are predicting that the company will report third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share and $4.4 billion of revenue.

Mastercard will report its earnings before the open of trading on Tuesday.

Since Mastercard last disclosed its results on July 30, the company’s stock (ticker: MA) is down 4%, which is below the S&P 500’s flat return.

Here is a snapshot of Wall Street’s expectations and some recent history:

• Wall Street analysts are predicting that the company will report third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.01 per share and $4.4 billion of revenue.

• Evercore ISI analyst David Togut recently said Mastercard shares remained his top stock idea, reiterating his Outperform rating for the company. He said the payments company is showing its pricing power by introducing new fees to take effect in January next year.

• Other Wall Street analysts are also positive on Mastercard. About 92% have ratings of Buy or the equivalent on the stock, while 5% have Hold ratings, according to FactSet. Their average price target for the stock is $309.47.

• Management has scheduled a conference call for 9 a.m. ET Tuesday to discuss the results with analysts and investors.

Write to Tae Kim at tae.kim@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.