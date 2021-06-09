Mastercard removes its brand from Copa America

Adds Mastercard's confirmation

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc MA.N has decided to temporarily remove its brands from Copa America in Brazil, although the payments company remains a sponsor of the soccer tournament, it said on Wednesday.

The move comes as Copa America is facing criticism as it was moved to Brazil, despite it having the world's third worst outbreak of coronavirus outside the United States and India and the second deadliest.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Mastercard said it has decided not to "activate" its sponsorship of Copa America in Brazil after a cautious analysis.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

