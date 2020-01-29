Markets
Mastercard Q4 19 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on January 29, 2020, to discuss Q4 19 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to investor.mastercard.com

To listen to the call, dial 833-236-5755 (US) or 647-689-4183 (International).

For a replay call, dial 800-585-8367 (US) or 416-621-4642 (International), Passcode 6483328.

