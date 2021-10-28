Markets
MA

Mastercard Q3 Profit Tops Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) said it delivered strong revenue and earnings growth in the third quarter of 2021. Net revenue increased 30%, or 29% on a currency-neutral basis, for the quarter. Gross dollar volume rose 20% and purchase volume increased 23%, for the quarter.

Third-quarter adjusted profit per share was $2.37 compared to $1.60, prior year. On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.19, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net profit was $2.4 billion or $2.44 per share compared to $1.5 billion or $1.51 per share. Revenue increased to $5.0 billion from $3.8 billion, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $4.95 billion, for the quarter.

Shares of Mastercard were up 2% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular