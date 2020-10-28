Mastercard Q3 Profit Misses Estimates; Shares Plunge - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) reported third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.60 compared to $2.15, a year ago. On average, 32 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.66, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter net revenue was $3.8 billion, down 14% year-on-year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.95 billion, for the quarter.

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated were down 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.