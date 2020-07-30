Mastercard Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 9:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Mastercard Incorporated (MA) will host a conference call at 9:00 AM ET on July 30, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://investor.mastercard.com

To listen to the call, dial +1 778 560 2664, Conference ID: 1556868.

For a replay call, dial 800 585 8367 (US) or 416 621 4642 (International), Conference ID: 1556868.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.