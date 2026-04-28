Mastercard Before Q1 Earnings: A Smart Bet or an Expensive Checkout?

Payments giant Mastercard Incorporated MA is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, 2026, before the opening bell. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s earnings is currently pegged at $4.40 per shareon revenues of $8.29 billion.

The first-quarter earnings estimate witnessed two upward revisions and one downward movement over the past 60 days. The bottom-line projection indicates an increase of 18% from the year-ago reported number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues suggests year-over-year growth of 14.4%.

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For full-year 2026, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Mastercard’s revenues is pegged at $36.95 billion, implying a rise of 12.7% year over year. Also, the consensus mark for 2026 earnings per share is pegged at $19.52, implying a jump of 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Mastercardhas a robust history of surpassing earnings estimates, beating the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.5%. This is depicted in the figure below.

Mastercard Incorporated Price and EPS Surprise

Mastercard Incorporated price-eps-surprise | Mastercard Incorporated Quote

Q1 Earnings Whispers for Mastercard

Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for the company this time around as well. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is precisely the case here.

MA has an Earnings ESP of +0.40% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

What’s Shaping Mastercard’s Q1 Results?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s total Gross Dollar Volume (GDV) for all MA-branded programs suggests a 9.6% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure, whereas our model estimate predicts 8.4% growth. We expect GDV from domestic operations to increase 10.1% year over year and 9.5% from European operations.

Switched transactions are expected to have experienced an upsurge, driven by resilient consumer spending and increased contactless acceptance initiatives pursued by the company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its switched transactions indicates a 10.1% rise from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. Other companies like Visa Inc. V and American Express Company AXP also have benefited from resilient spending in the March quarter.

Increasing cross-border travel is expected to have had a positive impact on Mastercard's cross-border volumes. As such, the consensus estimate for cross-border assessments suggests an increase of 14.4% compared with the previous year. Further, the consensus mark implies domestic assessments and transaction processing assessments to witness an 8.5% and 13.3% year-over-year increase, respectively.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Value-added Services and Solutions net revenues indicates 21.2% year-over-year growth, while our model estimate suggests 20.3% increase in the first quarter. Growing demand for its consulting and marketing services and loyalty solutions is likely to have driven this metric.

The above-mentioned factors are expected to have positioned the company not only for year-over-year growth but also for a likely earnings beat. The positives are expected to have been partially offset by rising expenses, rebates and incentives.

Mastercard’s adjusted operating costs are likely to have increased in the first quarter due to higher G&A costs and Advertising & Marketing expenses. We expect total adjusted operating expenses to rise more than 11% from the prior-year quarter’s actuals. Furthermore, our estimate for payments network rebates and incentives suggests a 19.1% year-over-year increase.

Mastercard’s Price Performance & Valuation

Over the year-to-date period, Mastercard has declined 10.1%, while Visa has fallen 10.9%, and American Express has slipped 13.6%. All of these stocks outperformed the industry’s 16.6% decline. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 Index grew 5%.

YTD Price Performance – MA, V, AXP, Industry & S&P 500

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Now, let’s look at the value Mastercardoffers investors at current levels.

The company’s valuation looks stretched compared with the industry average, despite the declines. Currently, Mastercardis trading at 24.72X forward 12-month earnings, above the industry’s 16.52X. In comparison, both Visa and American Express offer better value at the moment, trading at a forward P/E of 22.41X and 17.33X.

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How Should You Play Mastercard Ahead of Q1 Earnings?

Mastercard remains a best-in-class payments juggernaut with a $451.64 billion market cap, backed by resilient consumer spending trends and strong long-term growth tailwinds. However, the payments ecosystem is evolving rapidly as real-time rails, stablecoins, blockchain-based settlement and AI-driven agentic commerce create new transaction pathways that could gradually bypass traditional card networks.

Mastercard is actively adapting by expanding into stablecoin-linked payments, tokenized settlement and cross-border infrastructure, highlighted by its MoonPay partnership and the planned $1.8 billionBVNK acquisition. It is also building capabilities in AI commerce through its Agent Suite and agentic protocol.

Meanwhile, its fast-growing value-added services business continues to provide a powerful earnings lever. Still, rising regulatory and legal scrutiny over interchange fees in key markets, coupled with elevated rebates, incentives and operating costs, remains a near-term risk. With valuation still stretched versus the industry and earnings approaching, Mastercard looks best suited for a hold, with investors likely better off waiting for a more attractive entry point.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.