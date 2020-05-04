US Markets
MA

Mastercard promotes Mark Barnett to European president role

Contributors
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Iain Withers Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

Mastercard has promoted Mark Barnett to the role of president of its European business, responsible for the payment giant's strategy and operations across 53 countries.

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Mastercard MA.N has promoted Mark Barnett to the role of president of its European business, responsible for the payment giant's strategy and operations across 53 countries.

Barnett – who was previously head of Mastercard's UK, Ireland, the Nordics and Baltics division – will succeed Javier Perez, who retires at the end of the year.

Barnett will join Mastercard's management committee on June 1 and will report to Gilberto Caldart, President of Mastercard International.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise and Iain Withers Editing by Maiya Keidan)

((sinead.cruise@thomsonreuters.com; 020 7542 5154; Reuters Messaging: sinead.cruise.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MA

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Fed is Injecting Massive Resources into the U.S. Financial System. How will it help?

    The Fed is injecting massive resources into the U.S. financial system. How will it help? Carson Group CEO Ron Carson joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss.

    Apr 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular